Lawn Bowls final, India vs South Africa Women’s Fours, Commonwealth Games: Where to watch, squad, timing, live streaming info

India in Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls final: Here is everything you need to know ahead of the women’s fours final between India and South Africa in Birmingham.

Team Sportstar
02 August, 2022 07:56 IST
The Indian team will win its first Lawn Bowls medal at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

The Indian team will win its first Lawn Bowls medal at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAI

Here is everything you need to know ahead of India’s historic lawn bowls final at Commonwealth Games 2022 in the women’s fours event against South Africa in Birmingham.

Who will play the Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham?

India will face South Africa in the Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham.

When is the Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham?

The Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham is on Tuesday.

What time is the Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham?

The Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham is at 4.15pm IST.

India women’s team player profiles, achievements, records

Where to watch the Lawn Bowls final between India and South Africa?

The India vs South Africa Lawn Bowls women’s fours final will be telecast on the Sony Network and streamed online on Sony Liv. You can also follow all the updates on Sportstar’s Day 5 blogs.

Women’s Fours Full Squads
India: Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip)
South Africa: Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third), Johanna Snyman (skip)
Trivia about India and South Africa
South Africa won the silver medal in the Women’s Fours event at the 2018 Games and bagged gold in 2014.
India has reached the final of the Women’s Fours event for the first time.

