Here is everything you need to know ahead of India’s historic lawn bowls final at Commonwealth Games 2022 in the women’s fours event against South Africa in Birmingham.

Who will play the Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham?

India will face South Africa in the Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham.

When is the Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham?

The Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham is on Tuesday.

What time is the Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham?

The Lawn Bowls final of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham is at 4.15pm IST.

Where to watch the Lawn Bowls final between India and South Africa?

The India vs South Africa Lawn Bowls women’s fours final will be telecast on the Sony Network and streamed online on Sony Liv. You can also follow all the updates on Sportstar’s Day 5 blogs.