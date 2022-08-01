LOVELY CHOUBEY
Hometown: Ranchi, Jharkhand
Achievements:
5th position in Commonwealth Games 2018
Participation in Commonwealth Games 2014
02 Silver medal in Women’s Pairs & Singles at 10th Asian Lawn Bowls Championship China & 8th Under 25 Championship 2014
Gold medal in Mixed Pair at Asia Pacific Merdeka Cup 2013
01 Silver medal in Women’s Pairs & Gold medal in Women’s Fours, 7th National & 3rd Under-25 Lawn Bowls Championship’2019
RUPA RANI TIRKEY
Hometown: Ranchi, Jharkhand
Achievements:
4th position – Commonwealth Games 2010
5th position – Commonwealth Games 2018
Participation – Commonwealth Games 2014
01 Gold & 01 Bronze medals in Women’s Triples & Fours respectively at Asia Pacific Bowls Championship 2009, Kuala lumpur
01 Bronze medal in Women’s Triples Asia Pacific Bowls Championship 2019, Gold Coast
PINKI
Hometown: Delhi
Achievements:
Participation in Commonwealth Games 2014 & 2018
4th position in Commonwealth Games 2010
Gold Medal in (Women Triples) Lawn Bowl Asian Championship held in India 2017
Silver Medal in (Women triples) & Bronze Medal in (Women fours) Lawn Bowl Asian Championship held in Brunei 2016
Bronze Medal in (Women Triples) Lawn Bowl Asian Championship held in China 2014
Silver Medal in Asian Lawn Bowl Championship held at Malaysia 2012
Participation in Lawn Bowl Merdeka Cup held in Malaysia Oct, 2011
Gold Medal in (Women’s Fours) & Bronze Medal (Women Pairs) in Asian Lawn Bowl Championship 2009
Bronze Medal in Asia Pacific Lawn Bowl Championship held in Malaysia year 2009
NAYAN MONI SAIKIA
Hometown: Golaghat, Assam
Achievements:
01 Gold medal in U-25 Girls Singles Asian championship 2012, Malaysia
01 Gold medal in Women’s Triples in 12th Asian Championship 2017, Delhi (India)
02 Gold medal in Women’s Singles and Triples 34th National Games 2011, Ranchi
02 Gold medal in Women’s Singles and Fours in 35th National Games 2015, Kerala
(Information courtesy - Sports Authority of India (SAI) )