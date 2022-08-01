FAQs

Lawn Bowls final India women’s team player profiles, achievements, records

Team Sportstar
01 August, 2022 18:16 IST
India has ensured its first ever medal in Lawn Bowls, beating New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinals of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham on Monday.

India has ensured its first ever medal in Lawn Bowls, beating New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinals of the Women’s Fours event in Birmingham on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

LOVELY CHOUBEY

Hometown: Ranchi, Jharkhand

Achievements:

5th position in Commonwealth Games 2018

Participation in Commonwealth Games 2014

02 Silver medal in Women’s Pairs & Singles at 10th Asian Lawn Bowls Championship China & 8th Under 25 Championship 2014

Gold medal in Mixed Pair at Asia Pacific Merdeka Cup 2013

01 Silver medal in Women’s Pairs & Gold medal in Women’s Fours, 7th National & 3rd Under-25 Lawn Bowls Championship’2019

RUPA RANI TIRKEY

Hometown: Ranchi, Jharkhand

Achievements:

4th position – Commonwealth Games 2010

5th position – Commonwealth Games 2018

Participation – Commonwealth Games 2014

01 Gold & 01 Bronze medals in Women’s Triples & Fours respectively at Asia Pacific Bowls Championship 2009, Kuala lumpur

01 Bronze medal in Women’s Triples Asia Pacific Bowls Championship 2019, Gold Coast

PINKI

Hometown: Delhi

Achievements:

Participation in Commonwealth Games 2014 & 2018

4th position in Commonwealth Games 2010

Gold Medal in (Women Triples) Lawn Bowl Asian Championship held in India 2017

Silver Medal in (Women triples) & Bronze Medal in (Women fours) Lawn Bowl Asian Championship held in Brunei 2016

Bronze Medal in (Women Triples) Lawn Bowl Asian Championship held in China 2014

Silver Medal in Asian Lawn Bowl Championship held at Malaysia 2012

Participation in Lawn Bowl Merdeka Cup held in Malaysia Oct, 2011

Gold Medal in (Women’s Fours) & Bronze Medal (Women Pairs) in Asian Lawn Bowl Championship 2009

Bronze Medal in Asia Pacific Lawn Bowl Championship held in Malaysia year 2009

NAYAN MONI SAIKIA

Hometown: Golaghat, Assam

Achievements:

01 Gold medal in U-25 Girls Singles Asian championship 2012, Malaysia

01 Gold medal in Women’s Triples in 12th Asian Championship 2017, Delhi (India)

02 Gold medal in Women’s Singles and Triples 34th National Games 2011, Ranchi

02 Gold medal in Women’s Singles and Fours in 35th National Games 2015, Kerala

(Information courtesy - Sports Authority of India (SAI) )

