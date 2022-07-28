Rugby Sevens has featured in every edition of the Commonwealth Games since 1998. The women’s competition was introduced at the previous edition of the Games in 2018 in the Gold Coast.

Rules and format

The seven-a-side rugby matches will take place on a full-size pitch and will be played over two halves of seven minutes each, rather than the 40-minute per half standard duration. Barring these variations, the shortened and fast-paced version of rugby will follow the standard rules of the sport.

Scoring system

Try (5 points): Five points will be awarded for scoring a Try, which involves running the ball into the opponent’s half of the pitch and grounding it beyond the goal line.

Conversion (2 points): After a Try is scored, the scoring team is given a free chance to kick the ball between the goalposts and over the crossbar, resulting in two points.

Drop Goal (3 points): A player can kick the ball between the posts and over the crossbar when the ball is in play, which results in three points if executed successfully.

Penalty (3 points): In case of foul play, the opponent is given a free attempt to kick the ball between the posts and over the crossbar, resulting in three points.

Teams and schedule

The men’s event will see 16 teams participating from July 29 to 31.

Full schedule of the men’s Rugby Sevens tournament at CWG 2022.

Eight countries will be in action in the women’s competition from July 29 to July 31.

Full schedule of the women’s Rugby Sevens tournament at CWG 2022.

Kiwis reign supreme

New Zealand has won the gold in the men’s competition in every edition of the Commonwealth Games, barring in 2014 when it lost to South Africa in 2014. The inaugural women’s event in 2018 was also won by New Zealand.