Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, Indians in action on August 8: Full schedule, events, streaming updates, timings in IST

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham is taking place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 11 in Birmingham.

BADMINTON

1:20 PM Women’s Singles gold medal match - P V Sindhu vs Li Michelle (Canada)

2:10 PM Men’s Singles gold medal match - Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze Yong (Malaysia)

3:00 PM- Men’s Doubles gold medal match - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (England)

HOCKEY

5:00 PM Men’s Hockey gold medal match- India vs Australia

TABLE TENNIS

3:35 PM: Men’s Singles bronze medal match - G. Sathiyan vs Paul Drinkhall (England)

4:25 PM: Men’s Singles gold medal match - Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford (England)