Indians in Action

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11, Indians in action on August 8: Full schedule, events, streaming updates, timings in IST

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11: Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 8 so that you can stay up to speed!

Team Sportstar
08 August, 2022 07:21 IST
08 August, 2022 07:21 IST
The Indian hockey team, Sharath Kamal, Chirag and Satwik, Lakshya Sen and Sindhu will be seen in action at the Commonwealth Games 2022 today.

The Indian hockey team, Sharath Kamal, Chirag and Satwik, Lakshya Sen and Sindhu will be seen in action at the Commonwealth Games 2022 today. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11: Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 8 so that you can stay up to speed!

The Commonwealth Games  2022 in Birmingham is taking place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 11 in Birmingham.

BADMINTON

1:20 PM Women’s Singles gold medal match - P V Sindhu vs Li Michelle (Canada)

2:10 PM Men’s Singles gold medal match - Lakshya Sen vs NG Tze Yong (Malaysia)

3:00 PM- Men’s Doubles gold medal match - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (England)

Also Read
Full Indian medals tally, Commonwealth Games 2022: India bags 55 medals ahead of final day in CWG 2022

HOCKEY

5:00 PM Men’s Hockey gold medal match- India vs Australia

TABLE TENNIS

3:35 PM: Men’s Singles bronze medal match - G. Sathiyan vs Paul Drinkhall (England)

4:25 PM: Men’s Singles gold medal match - Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford (England)

Read more stories on Indians in Action.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us