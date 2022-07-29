Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1, Indians in action on July 29: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 29 so that you can stay up to speed!

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. JULY 29 Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (3:00 pm- 5:00pm) Men’s 400m Freestyle Heats (Kushagra Rawat) Men’s 50m Butterfly Heats (Sajan Prakash) Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats (Srihari Nataraj) (2:18 am- July 30) 100m backstroke S9 (Ashish Kumar) Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 READ | India’s badminton medal prospects at Commonwealth Games (6:30pm - 10:00pm) India v Pakistan Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1 INDIA mixed team - P V Sindhu Treesa Jolly Aakarshi Kashyap Gayatri Gopichand Ashwini Ponnappa Lakshya Sen Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Kidambi Srikanth Sumeeth Reddy Boxing, The NEC Hall 4 5 pm- Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch Men’s Over 60kg-63.5kg (Light Welter) - Round of 32 Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium (3:30pm - 7:00pm) Women’s Group A Match: Australia v India Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark (2:30pm - 5:30pm) Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification ( Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul) (2:32PM) Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification ( Vishvajeet Singh, naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Anantha Narayanan S S, Dinesh Kumar) (3:25PM) Women’s Team Sprint Qualification ( Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe) (4:12PM) Men’s Team Sprint Qualification (Rajat Singh, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David beckham Elkatohchoongo, Esow) (4.46PM) Men’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial (David beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Laitonjam) (8:40PM) Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham 4:30 pm- Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2 India entries - Men’s artistic Gymnastics Satyajit Mondal Yogeshwar Singh Saif Sadik Tamboli Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre READ | Savita Punia: ‘Expectations from us have increased’ (6:30pm - 10:00pm) Women’s Group Match India v Ghana Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 1 (Nayan Moni Saikia) (1:00 PM) Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1 (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh) (1.00PM) Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 2 (4:00 PM) Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2 (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh) (4:00 PM) Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain) (7:30PM) Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki) (7:30PM) Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain) (10:30PM) Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki) (10:30PM) Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 11 pm- Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64 11: 45 pm- Abhay Singh vs Joe Chapman Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 2 pm- India vs South Africa Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1 4:30 pm- India vs Barbados Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1 (8:30pm - 1:30am) 8:30 pm- India vs Fiji Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2 11 pm- India vs Singapore Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2 Indian entries: Women’s team: Diya Chitale Manika Batra Reeth Tennison Seerja Akula Men’s team: Harmeet Desai Sanil Shetty Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Triathlon, Sutton Park (3:30pm - 8:30pm) Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final Indian entries Men’s individual: (3:31PM) Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol Vishwanath Yadav Women’s individual: (7 PM) Sanjana Sunil Joshi Pragnya Mohan (Timings are subject to change) Read more stories on Indians in Action.