The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will take place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports.
JULY 29
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(3:00 pm- 5:00pm)
Men’s 400m Freestyle Heats (Kushagra Rawat)
Men’s 50m Butterfly Heats (Sajan Prakash)
Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats (Srihari Nataraj)
(2:18 am- July 30)
100m backstroke S9 (Ashish Kumar)
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(6:30pm - 10:00pm)
India v Pakistan Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1
INDIA mixed team -
P V Sindhu
Treesa Jolly
Aakarshi Kashyap
Gayatri Gopichand
Ashwini Ponnappa
Lakshya Sen
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty
Kidambi Srikanth
Sumeeth Reddy
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
5 pm- Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch Men’s Over 60kg-63.5kg (Light Welter) - Round of 32
Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium
(3:30pm - 7:00pm)
Women’s Group A Match: Australia v India
Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark
(2:30pm - 5:30pm)
Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification ( Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul) (2:32PM)
Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification ( Vishvajeet Singh, naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Anantha Narayanan S S, Dinesh Kumar) (3:25PM)
Women’s Team Sprint Qualification ( Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe) (4:12PM)
Men’s Team Sprint Qualification (Rajat Singh, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David beckham Elkatohchoongo, Esow) (4.46PM)
Men’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial (David beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Laitonjam) (8:40PM)
Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham
4:30 pm- Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2
India entries - Men’s artistic Gymnastics
Satyajit Mondal
Yogeshwar Singh
Saif Sadik Tamboli
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(6:30pm - 10:00pm)
Women’s Group Match
India v Ghana
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 1 (Nayan Moni Saikia) (1:00 PM)
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1 (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh) (1.00PM)
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 2 (4:00 PM)
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2 (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh) (4:00 PM)
Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain) (7:30PM)
Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki) (7:30PM)
Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2 (Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain) (10:30PM)
Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2 (Lovely Choubey, Tania Choudhury, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki) (10:30PM)
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
11 pm- Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
11: 45 pm- Abhay Singh vs Joe Chapman Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
2 pm- India vs South Africa Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1
4:30 pm- India vs Barbados Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1
(8:30pm - 1:30am)
8:30 pm- India vs Fiji Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2
11 pm- India vs Singapore Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Indian entries:
Women’s team:
Diya Chitale
Manika Batra
Reeth Tennison
Seerja Akula
Men’s team:
Harmeet Desai
Sanil Shetty
Sharath Kamal
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Triathlon, Sutton Park
(3:30pm - 8:30pm)
Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final
Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final
Indian entries
Men’s individual: (3:31PM)
Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol
Vishwanath Yadav
Women’s individual: (7 PM)
Sanjana Sunil Joshi
Pragnya Mohan
(Timings are subject to change)