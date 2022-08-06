News

Amit Panghal reaches final of men's 51kg boxing at Commonwealth Games

Team Sportstar
06 August, 2022 19:52 IST
India’s Amit Panghal (blue) lands a punch on Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba in the semifinal match of the men’s over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) boxing event.

India’s Amit Panghal (blue) lands a punch on Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba in the semifinal match of the men’s over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) boxing event. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amit Panghal advanced to his second consecutive Commonwealth Games boxing final in the men's 51kg division in Birmingham on Saturday. Panghal came from behind to beat an aggressive Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia 5-0 in a unanimous decision. Panghal will face Kiaran Macdonald in the final on Sunday.

Chinyemba began on an aggressive note, landing a barrage of punches on the world championship silver medallist .Trailing 2-3 after the opening round, Panghal dug deep to effect hooks and jabs and take the round.

The final three minutes were keenly contested, with both pugilists trying to leave an impression. But his performance in the third round was enough to earn him a 5-0 ruling in his favour.

"He was aggressive up front, and I had to give it my all and use all my experiences to bounce back in the last two rounds. I hope I get gold this time," Panghal said.

Earlier, Panghal trumped Namri Berri of Vanuatu in his Round-of-16 bout, defeating him 5-0 in an unanimous decision. He replicated that scoreline in his quarterfinal against Scotland's Lennon Mulligan, assuring himself of a medal.

(With inputs from PTI)

