Amit Panghal on Thursday swatted aside Scotland’s Lennon Mulligan 5-0 in a unanimous decision to advance to the men’s flyweight 51kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The win assured India a fourth medal in boxing after Mohammed Hussamuddin, Nitu Ghanghas and Nikhat Zareen reached the semis on Wednesday.

The win would come as a relief to Panghal after the disappointment in Tokyo, where he lost to Rio Olympics silver medallist Yuberjen Martinez of Colombia 4-1 in the round of 16.

Panghal, in the red corner, was an image of calm as Mulligan looked to land some heavy blows early in the first round. The 26-year-old Indian, however, moved about in the ring and displayed nimble footwork to successfully dodge them. Panghal’s signature left-arm jabs only came to life in the closing moments as he managed to land a few clean hits to leave the arena buzzing. The judges ruled 4-1 in his favour.

Panghal stifled Mulligan’s charge in the second round as well, employing the same tactic. Starting with an all-out defence, Panghal broke free as the clock ran down and floored Mulligan, Scotland’s youngest boxer in CWG 2022.

The third round was a mere formality with Mulligan frantically trying to impress the judges with a flurry of punches. Panghal’s experience came through as he safely evaded his opponent’s attacks to get a unanimous 5-0 ruling.

Lamboria shines

Jaismine Lamboria became the fifth Indian boxer to medal at the Birmingham CWG. She beat New Zealand’s Troy Garton by a 4-1 split decision to reach the semifinals in the women’s 60kg category.