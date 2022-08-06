Avinash Sable LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022, Athletics: Sable set to make his CWG debut in the 3000m steeplechase

PREVIEW-

Avinash Sable, the army man from Maharashtra had admitted in an interview that it is not difficult to break national records. This resolve is the reason why Sable holds three national records in track events - the 3000m steeplechase, 5000m and the half marathon.

Competing in his first Diamond League earlier this year, Sable broke the national record in the 3000m steeplechase and came fifth. At the recently-concluded World Championships in Eugene, though Sable managed his best-ever finish at 11th place, he certainly would not have been impressed with his timing of 8:31.75. Sable’s outing in Birmingham will give him the chance to test himself in another tough competition against the likes of Conseslus Kipruto from Kenya.