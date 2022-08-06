News

Avinash Sable LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022, Athletics: Sable set to make his CWG debut in the 3000m steeplechase

Avinash Sable, CWG 2022: Get all the updates, results and highlights of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 06 August, 2022 16:01 IST
Avinash Sable to take part in the men’s 3000m steeplechase and men’s 500m finals.

PREVIEW-

Avinash Sable, the army man from Maharashtra had admitted in an interview that it is not difficult to break national records. This resolve is the reason why Sable holds three national records in track events - the 3000m steeplechase, 5000m and the half marathon.

Competing in his first Diamond League earlier this year, Sable broke the national record in the 3000m steeplechase and came fifth. At the recently-concluded World Championships in Eugene, though Sable managed his best-ever finish at 11th place, he certainly would not have been impressed with his timing of 8:31.75. Sable’s outing in Birmingham will give him the chance to test himself in another tough competition against the likes of Conseslus Kipruto from Kenya.

When and where to watch Avinash Sable’s 3000m steeplechase and 5000m finals at Commonwealth Games 2022?
The Commonwealth Games 2022’s 3000m steeplechase and 5000m finals with India’s Avinash Sable will take place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham at 4:20PM IST on August 6.
