Bajrang Punia wins gold in 65kg wrestling at Commonwealth Games

Bajrang Punia beat Canada’s Lachlan McNeil 9-2 to win gold and successfully defend his title in Men’s Freestyle 65 kg wrestling at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. This is India’s first wrestling gold at this CWG.

Earlier, Bajrang had beaten George Ramm of England by technical superiority to assure India of a medal.

He had qualified for the semifinals by pinning Jean Bandou of Mauritius, registering victory by fall. The 27-year-old Bajrang is one of India’s most successful wrestlers in history, with three World championships medals including a silver in 2018 and bronze in the men’s 65kg division at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He’s also a nine-time medallist at the Asian Championships and a two-time medallist at the Commonwealth Games, having won a silver in the men’s 61kg in Glasgow and a gold medal at the 2018 Games at Gold Coast.