Commonwealth Games 2022: Bhavina Patel wins gold, Sonalben bags bronze in para table tennis

PTI
BIRMINGHAM 07 August, 2022 02:11 IST
Bhavina Patel with coach Lalan Doshi after winning the gold medal in the para table tennis event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Star Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women’s singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, prevailed 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 over Nigeria’s Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show at the quadrennial event.

Bhavina reached the world No. 2 ranking by winning the silver medal in the individual category at the 2011 PTT Thailand Open.

Besides, she also won a silver medal in the women’s singles class 4 at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing in 2013.

In 2017, Bhavina bagged a bronze in the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing.

Sonalben Manubhai Patel also gave India a medal, claiming a bronze in the women’s singles class 3-5.

The 34-year-old Indian beat England’s Sue Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

However, Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria’s Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men’s singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off.

Para powerlifter Sudhir had also won a gold medal after scripting a Commonwealth Games record in the men’s heavyweight.

In para table tennis, classes 1-5 are for wheelchair athletes.

