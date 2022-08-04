News

Sagar reaches semifinal at Commonwealth Games 2022, assures India of another boxing medal

Sagar Ahlawat’s 5:0 win by a unanimous decision assured India of another medal in boxing.

Team Sportstar
04 August, 2022 20:12 IST
Sagar Ahlawat won his quarterfinal bout in the men’s super heavyweight to advance to the last-four stage.

Sagar Ahlawat won his quarterfinal bout in the men’s super heavyweight to advance to the last-four stage. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Boxer Sagar Ahlawat won his quarterfinal bout against Seychelles’ Keddy Agnes in the men’s super heavyweight category on Thursday and advanced to the semifinal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Indian got the better of the Seychelles pugilist by a 5:0 win on points.

The bout started with a close battle between the two boxers but Sagar got the 4:1 decision in his favour for the first round.

The second round was also closely fought but the judges’ verdict went in favour of the Indian again. Sagar, then, carefully navigated the fight in the last round to advance to the semifinal.

Sagar’s win assured India of another medal in boxing. Earlier, Amit Panghal and Jaismine won their last-eight fights.

Later in the day, Vikas Tokas will be in action in the men’s welterweight category.

