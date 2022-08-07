Here is a look at the top 10 moments from the ninth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Indian wrestlers continued their absolute dominance, winning three gold and three bronze for a total of six medals on Saturday.

Sable leaps as records tumble

Avinash Sable competes during the men’s 3000m steeplechase on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Avinash Sable won silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final, clocking 8:11.20 to finish with his Personal Best and set a National Record. Sable, making his Commonwealth Games debut, was just 0.05 seconds short of the gold medal and became the first non-Kenyan athlete to secure a podium finish in the event at the Games since the 1994 edition. READ MORE

India holds its nerve to reach final

England captain Nat Sciver is run out during the semifinal between India and England on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Smriti Mandhana and Taniya Bhatia pulled off a brilliant run out of England captain Nat Sciver to change the course of the match. Needing 14 runs off eight balls, Sciver looked poised to take England home before she was dismissed for 41 off 43 balls. India held its nerve in the final over and sealed a thrilling four-run win to become the first team to reach for the final. READ MORE

Late drama in 800m final

Mary Moraa of Kenya crosses the finish line ahead of Keely Hodgkinson of England (second right) and Laura Muir of Scotland (left) to win the women’s 800 meters event on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

In a dramatic last-gasp charge, Mary Moraa of Kenya surged ahead of the pack and clinched the gold medal in 1:57.07s in the women’s 800m final. Moraa, in fourth position coming into the home straight, eventually pipped race leader Keely Hodgkinson of Enland to the finish line after enduring a sluggish middle phase following an ill-conceived brisk start.

‘Hand of God’ in Priyanka’s historic silver

Priyanka Goswami on the podium with the silver medal after the women’s 10km race walk on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Priyanka Goswami won a historic silver medal in the women’s 10,000m race walk with a Personal Best of 43:38.83s and became the first-ever Indian woman to bag a medal in the event at the Commonwealth Games. While posing with her medal Goswami held a small statue of Lord Krishna as a baby, something she said she carries wherever she competes. READ MORE

The champion’s smile

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (second from left) with the gold medal after the men’s wrestling freestyle 57kg event on Saturday | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ravi Kumar Dahiya beat Nigeria’s Ebikewenimo Welson in the final of the men’s freestyle 57kg category to win the gold and claim his first medal at the Commonwealth Games. Ravi took nearly two minutes to open his account before his lethal first move got him eight points. He eventually reached 10 points with a takedown and won by technical superiority. READ MORE

Late goal seals silver

Jugraj Singh scores a late goal from a penalty corner during the men’s semifinal hockey match between India and South Africa on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jugraj Singh effectively converted a penalty corner in the 58th minute of the men’s hockey semifinal against South Africa to book a berth for India in the final. The goal, scored in the dying moments of play, ensured that South Africa’s 59th minute goal wasn’t enough in the end as India eked out a 3-2 victory and maintained its unbeaten run at CWG 2022. READ MORE

Return of the champion

Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning against Sri Lanka’s Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don in the women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling event. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Vinesh Phogat won her last bout against Sri Lanka’s Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don in the women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling event and bagged a third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal. The feat marked her return to form after Vinesh had a difficult last 12 months, which included a premature exit at the Tokyo Olympics and injury concerns. READ MORE

Soaking in the golden moment

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel reacts after winning the gold medal in the para table tennis event at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhavina Patel beat Nigeria’s Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in straight games (12-10, 11-2, 11-9) to clinch the gold medal in the women’s singles class 3-5 para table tennis event. Bhavina improved on her Tokyo Olympics silver medal and added a 13th gold to India’s medal tally. This was the third medal and the first gold won by an Indian para athlete at the Games. READ MORE

Bowled over by lawn bowls!

Aaron Wilson of Australia celebrates with teammates after winning the men’s singles gold medal match against Northern Ireland on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In a sport that isn’t known for producing visual treats, boisterous crowds or animated celebrations, Aaron Wilson of Australia took his shirt off and threw it into the crowd to mark his gold medal in the men’s singles lawn bowls event. He had good reason to as Wilson became the first player in 44 years to defend his title in the event at the Games after beating Northern Ireland’s Garry Kelly 21-3.

Sunshine Girls make hay on Independence Day

Shamera Sterling and Khadijah Williams of Jamaica celebrate their victory after the netball semifinal match against New Zealand on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Jamaican women’s netball team marked its country’s independence day in style as it stunned New Zealand 67-51 in the semifinal to reach the final for the first time ever. The win came two days after Jamaica pulled off yet another upset by beating New Zealand’s Trans-Tasman rival Australia 57-55 for the first time in the history of the sport at the Games.