Commonwealth Games 2022: Gururaja Poojary wins weightlifting bronze, India gets second medal

Gururaja Poojary won the bronze medal in the men’s 61 kg weightlifting event on Saturday and secured India its second medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Poojary completed a total lift of 269 kg and finished in the third position. He managed a snatch lift of 118 kg and a clean & jerk lift of 151 kg.
ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates Day 2
The Indian weightlifter was fourth after the snatch lift. In the clean & jerk round, Poojary still stood in fourth place before his last attempt.
He then successfully completed a third lift of 151 kg, a personal best, and displaced Canada’s Youri Simard from the bronze medal spot.
The gold medal at the contest was taken by Malaysia’s Mohamad Aznil who was head and shoulders above the rest of the field. The Malaysian lifted a total of 285 kg and created a new Games record.
Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru won the silver medal with a total of 273 kg.
This is Poojary’s second medal at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian had won a silver at the 2018 edition in the 56 kg category.
India has now won two medal at the Birmingham Games - a silver and a bronze, both coming from weightlifting.