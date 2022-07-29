Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the women’s hockey match between India and Ghana at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

3’- Obstruction by Ghana, penalty corner by India. Ghana saves yet another PC as India fails to utilize the opportunity.

2’- PC for India, Gurjit Kaur and Ekka fail to convert it. An exceptional counter-attack by Ghana, they get into the Indian D by running extremely fast. Savita saves yet another one.

1’- Boye falls down,. A CHANCE FOR INDIA! Indians miss the opportunity.

THIRD QUARTER

India holds 55 per cent ball possession, after half-time with one out of eight field goals and one penalty corner shots.

HALF-TIME

15’-Neha tries to score a goal, but a fantastic save by Boye as the hooter goes for half-time!

13’- Neha gets a goal as she crossed it through and as hockey doesn’t count in own goals. INDIA LEADS 2-0!

12’- Copson gets Ghana another penalty corner. A fast break for India as they break the penalty corner.

11’- Ghana almost scores, but Savita saves. Gana in possession, gets a penalty corner! India lose a player for starting early in the penalty. Ghana fails to convert it as Savita saves yet again.

10’- Nikki is sent off with a green card as India down to nine players.

8’- Udita commits a mistake, as the whistle blows. Ghana in ball possession, India gets the ball. But they are unable to score another goal as the goalkeeper Boye kicks it away.

6’- India in ball possession as Ghana frustrates India by their defence.

3’-Ball lobbed up in the air as Deep Grace Ekka tries to defend against Ghana reaching India’s D.

2’- India again in Ghana’s D as they stop yet another Indian attack.

SECOND QUARTER

15’- Ghana tries to defend India’s attacking style of play.

14’- Sulemana saves a shot. The goalkeeper Boye saved a ball before the Indians went past her, but weren’t able to score due to Sulemma.

12’- YET ANOTHER PC FOT INDIA. A brilliant save from Ghana’s goalkeeper Boye. Ghana asks for a video referral, they keep referral and they get a long corner instead of giving India a penalty stroke.

10’- Ghana defends well, as it holds ball possession.

7’- Green card for Doris Antwi.

4’- INDIA GETS PENALTY CORNER. BUT UNABLE TO CONVERT IT INTO GOAL AS GHANA’S RUNNER DEFENDS MONIKA’S ATTEMPT TO SHOOT.

3’- India gets a penalty Corner. India will get its first chance to score. AND GURJIT SCORES AS THE BALL ENTERS THE LEFT CORNER. FIRST GOAL FOR INDIA!

1’- Ghana begins by attacking the Indian defence. The try to enter the Indian D but the Indians intercept.

FIRST QUARTER

6:27 PM IST : GHANA AND INDIA ENTER!

INDIA’S STARTING XI AGAINST GHANA

The starting line-up for our Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opener against Ghana today, July 29 2022! 👊



Catch the action 🏑 LIVE at 6:30 PM (IST) exclusively on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six, and Sony LIV app. 📺 pic.twitter.com/QaQLlM9RS8 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 29, 2022

When will the match take place?

The two teams are set to square off against each other at 6:30 pm IST.

India W vs Ghana W head-to-head record

India and Ghana women have faced off once before when India defeated Ghana 13-0 during the 2014-15 FIH World League at Delhi.

PREVIEW:

Going into the Commonwealth Games, the Indian women must have been haunted by their below-par effort in the recently concluded World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, where the Savita Punia-led side finished ninth.

The Janneke Schopman-coached side would be desperate to prove that it is a far better side than what the recent results indicate. They would be itching to prove their detractors wrong about the perception that a historic fourth place finish in last year’s Tokyo Olympics was a mere fluke.

The Indian women would also be hoping to break their 16-year medal brought in the Games here. The India’s last medal -- a silver -- in CWG came in 2006 Melbourne.

The only other medal that Indian women bagged in the Games since hockey introduction in 1998 was a gold in the 2002 edition in Manchester.

Besides the brilliant Olympic campaign, the Indians would also be boosted by their creditable third place finish in their maiden Pro League outing this season.

While it is expected to be a cakewalk for India in their opening two pool games against world No. 30 Ghana, and world No. 24 Wales (on Saturday), the Savita’s side will face its first real challenge against England on August 2 before finishing their pool campaign against No.15 Canada.

Where to watch India vs Ghana, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s hockey match?

The India vs Ghana, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s hockey match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

- PTI