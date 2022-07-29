India and Australia will square off in the Commonwealth Games opener as Women’s T20 cricket makes it debut at the quadrennial event at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

Where and when to watch India vs Australia Commonwealth Games Group A Live?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 T20I match between India and Australia will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 3:30 PM IST on Friday, July 29. The match will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head in T20Is

Matches played: 26; India Won: 6; Australia Won: 16; No Result: 1

Last meeting: India lost by 14 runs (Carrara; October 10, 2021)

Last five meetings: India won - 1, Australia won - 4

India (highest score) vs Australia: IND 177/3 (19.4) beat AUS 173/5 (20) by seven wickets

India (lowest score) vs Australia: IND 62 all out (18.2) lost to AUS 63/2 (10.2) by eight wickets

Australia (highest score) vs India: AUS 186/5 (20) beat IND 150/5 (20) by 36 runs

Australia (lowest score) vs India: AUS 89 all out (18.5) lost to IND 92/2 (14.3) by eight wickets

India Top Performers vs Australia

Batter Matches Runs Batting Average Batting Strike Rate Highest Score Harmanpreet Kaur 22 474 29.94 99.37 57 Smriti Mandhana 14 465 35.76 130.61 83 Mithali Raj 14 196 17.81 83.40 51* Bowler Matches Wickets Bowling Average Economy Rate Best Bowling Jhulan Goswami 12 16 16.37 5.84 5/11 R. Gayakwad 10 15 17.66 7.36 3/21 Poonam Yadav 7 12 14.66 6.76 4/19

Australia Top Performers vs India

Batter Matches Runs Batting Average Batting Strike Rate Highest Score Beth Mooney 14 487 44.27 119.65 78* Meg Lanning 19 464 30.93 101.97 49 Alyssa Healy 19 364 26.00 144.44 90 Bowler Matches Wickets Bowling Average Economy Rate Best Bowling Ellyse Perry 20 22 15.00 5.30 4/12 Jess Jonassen 15 16 14.25 5.42 5/12 Megan Schutt 9 13 18.46 6.82 4/18

Form Guide

India and Australia are favourites to advance to the semifinals from Group A, which includes Pakistan and Barbados. While India, fourth in the ICC rankings, is coming off a 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka last month but will have its task cut out against top-ranked Australia, which is on a five-match winning streak and hasn’t lost a T20I since March 30 2021.