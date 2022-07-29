India and Australia will square off in the Commonwealth Games opener as Women’s T20 cricket makes it debut at the quadrennial event at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.
Where and when to watch India vs Australia Commonwealth Games Group A Live?
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head in T20Is
Matches played: 26; India Won: 6; Australia Won: 16; No Result: 1
Last meeting: India lost by 14 runs (Carrara; October 10, 2021)
Last five meetings: India won - 1, Australia won - 4
India (highest score) vs Australia: IND 177/3 (19.4) beat AUS 173/5 (20) by seven wickets
India (lowest score) vs Australia: IND 62 all out (18.2) lost to AUS 63/2 (10.2) by eight wickets
Australia (highest score) vs India: AUS 186/5 (20) beat IND 150/5 (20) by 36 runs
Australia (lowest score) vs India: AUS 89 all out (18.5) lost to IND 92/2 (14.3) by eight wickets
India Top Performers vs Australia
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Batting Average
|Batting Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|22
|474
|29.94
|99.37
|57
|Smriti Mandhana
|14
|465
|35.76
|130.61
|83
|Mithali Raj
|14
|196
|17.81
|83.40
|51*
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Bowling Average
|Economy Rate
|Best Bowling
|Jhulan Goswami
|12
|16
|16.37
|5.84
|5/11
|R. Gayakwad
|10
|15
|17.66
|7.36
|3/21
|Poonam Yadav
|7
|12
|14.66
|6.76
|4/19
Australia Top Performers vs India
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Batting Average
|Batting Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Beth Mooney
|14
|487
|44.27
|119.65
|78*
|Meg Lanning
|19
|464
|30.93
|101.97
|49
|Alyssa Healy
|19
|364
|26.00
|144.44
|90
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Bowling Average
|Economy Rate
|Best Bowling
|Ellyse Perry
|20
|22
|15.00
|5.30
|4/12
|Jess Jonassen
|15
|16
|14.25
|5.42
|5/12
|Megan Schutt
|9
|13
|18.46
|6.82
|4/18
Form Guide
India and Australia are favourites to advance to the semifinals from Group A, which includes Pakistan and Barbados. While India, fourth in the ICC rankings, is coming off a 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka last month but will have its task cut out against top-ranked Australia, which is on a five-match winning streak and hasn’t lost a T20I since March 30 2021.