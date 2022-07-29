India vs Ghana women’s hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022: Where to watch live streaming, timings in IST

India will play its first women’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 against Ghana on July 29, Friday with the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre hosting the event.

When will the match take place?

The two teams are set to square off against each other at 6:30 pm IST.

India W vs Ghana W head-to-head record

India and Ghana women have faced off once before when India defeated Ghana 13-0 during the 2014-15 FIH World League at Delhi.

PREVIEW:

Going into the Commonwealth Games, the Indian women must have been haunted by their below-par effort in the recently concluded World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, where the Savita Punia-led side finished ninth.

The Janneke Schopman-coached side would be desperate to prove that it is a far better side than what the recent results indicate. They would be itching to prove their detractors wrong about the perception that a historic fourth place finish in last year’s Tokyo Olympics was a mere fluke.

The Indian women would also be hoping to break their 16-year medal brought in the Games here. The India’s last medal -- a silver -- in CWG came in 2006 Melbourne.

The only other medal that Indian women bagged in the Games since hockey introduction in 1998 was a gold in the 2002 edition in Manchester.

Besides the brilliant Olympic campaign, the Indians would also be boosted by their creditable third place finish in their maiden Pro League outing this season.

While it is expected to be a cakewalk for India in their opening two pool games against world No. 30 Ghana, and world No. 24 Wales (on Saturday), the Savita’s side will face its first real challenge against England on August 2 before finishing their pool campaign against No.15 Canada.

Where to watch India vs Ghana, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s hockey match?

The India vs Ghana, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s hockey match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

India and Ghana women’s hockey squad INDIA: Savita Punia (captain and Goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (Goalkeepers), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari GHANA: Azumah Bridget (Goalkeeper) , Boakye Serwaa, Coffie Ernestina, Copson Hagiet , Umaru Nafisatu (Captain) Sulemana Adizatu, Amoako Cecilia, Opoku Elizabeth, Afriyie Lydia , Sarfoa Martha, Berko Mavis, Narkuor Vivian, Boye Abigai (Goalkeeper)

(with inputs from PTI)