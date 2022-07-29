News

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women’s table tennis team beats South Africa 3-0

The Indian women’s table tennis team opened its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with 3-0 win against South Africa in Birmingham on Friday.

Team Sportstar
29 July, 2022 15:04 IST
29 July, 2022 15:04 IST
Manika Batra helped India raise the lead to 2-0 before Sreeja Akula sealed the win.

Manika Batra helped India raise the lead to 2-0 before Sreeja Akula sealed the win. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian women’s table tennis team opened its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with 3-0 win against South Africa in Birmingham on Friday.

The Indian women’s table tennis team opened its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a flawless display against South Africa in a 3-0 win in Birmingham on Friday.

Also Read
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live, Day 1 updates: India women’s table tennis team wins 3-0 vs SA; India wins toss against Australia in cricket

India, which began with Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison in the doubles event, downed the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5.

Manika Batra was next in the singles, and the 27-year-old brushed past Musfiquh Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 before Sreeja Akula sealed the fate of the tie with another 3-0 victory over Danisha Patel.

The women’s team will next face Fiji at 8.30 pm. Meanwhile, the men’s team will square off against Barbados at 4.30 pm.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us