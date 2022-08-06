Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the men’s fours lawn bowls finals from Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian team beat England, the bronze medallistfrom the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, in the semifinal on Friday to advance to the final. Check out India’s road to the final.

After the women’s fours team scripted history by winning a gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 - India’s first medal in the sport, the Indian men’s team will take a shot at securing a gold medal.

The Indian team, represented by Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Sunil Bahadur, will take on Northern Ireland in the final.

For those who might not be versed with the rules and scoring system in the sport, here are the rules of the sport.