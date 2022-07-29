News

Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Hockey: Indian thrashes Ghana 5-0 in CWG opener

The Indian women’s hockey team will play Wales next on July 30 while the men’s hockey team will start its campaign against Ghana the next day.

Team Sportstar
29 July, 2022 20:14 IST
Gurjit Kaur’s scored a brace, including India’s first goal at the opening match of CWG 2022 for the women’s hockey. (File Photo)

India opened its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign in hockey with a thumping 5-0 win over Ghana in a Group A match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre on Friday.

The Indian women earned an early minute in the fourth minute, with Gurjit Kaur making most of it, as she slotted the ball into the left corner of the net. In the second quarter, Neha’s shot was deflected off into the goal by a Ghanaian defender, with India going 2-0 up at Half-Time.

India continued to pile misery on Ghana when play resumed as Sangita found the net after a counterattack and Gurjit scored her second for the day minutes later.

The icing on the cake came in the last quarter when Salima Tete, one of India’s most experienced hockey players, ended a counter attack to finish a five-star performance in the United Kingdom.

Match Result
India 5 (Gurjit 4’, 39’, Neha 28’, Sangita 36’, Salima 56’) beat Ghana 0

