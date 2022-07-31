News

Commonwealth Games 2022: Lovlina Borgohain wins, through to quarterfinal

The Indian pugilist secured the win by a unanimous decision and advanced to the quarterfinal.

Team Sportstar
31 July, 2022 00:16 IST
Lovlina Borgohain won her Round of 16 bout at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Lovlina Borgohain won her Round of 16 bout at the Commonwealth Games 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won her opening bout against New Zealand’s Ariane Nicholson to qualify for the quarterfinals in the women’s light middleweight at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

The Indian pugilist won her Round of 16 bout with a 5:0 unanimous decision.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2022 live updates, Day 2

The two-time world champion displayed her dominance throughout the bout and managed to secure a 30-27 30-27 30-25 30-25 30-27 victory.

She will face Wales’ Rosie Eccles in the next round on August 3. Eccles had won the silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the same weight category.

