Here is the list of newly included sporting events that will feature in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, to be held from July 28 to August 8.

Basketball 3x3 : Making its CWG debut, this format of the sport is up for some fast paced action. A 5x5 version of the game was included twice at the Games, in Melbourne 2006 and Gold Coast 2018. The event will be held at the Smithfield site.

There will be a total of eight Commonwealth nations, who would be taking part in this event- the host, top nation in the FIBA 3x3 Federation Rankings from each of the six Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) regions and the highest-ranked nation not already qualified.

Only half a court and one hoop will be used for both teams with just 12 seconds on the shot clock in this event instead of the 24 in full court basketball.

Every team should have three players and one substitute, while shots score from inside the arc shaped zone are one point each and those take from behind the arc put two points on the board.

The first team to 21 points wins. If no team reaches the score after ten minutes, the team in the lead claims victory.

Women’s T20 Cricket :

Not only does T20 Cricket mark its CWG debut, it’ll also be a first appearance for women’s cricket. Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham will host the matches.

Cricket, however, has been played before at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games where South Africa won gold in the men’s 50-over competition.

There are eight teams who have qualified. England as the host qualifies automatically, along with the top six ranked teams as of April 1, 2021 as direct qualifiers. The last place was awarded to winners of the CWG Qualifier tournament- Sri Lanka.

The six direct qualifiers’ allocation will depend on their representation of at least four out of the six Commonwealth Games Federation regions (Africa, Americas, Asia, Caribbean, Europe and Oceania). If the criteria isn’t met, then teams ranked below was considered. The six direct qualifiers include Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Barbados.

Also Read Events in Commonwealth Games 2022, the complete list

Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 :

Played for the first time in the history of Commonwealth Games, the Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 is to be held at the Smithfield site.

The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced that six teams will take part in the Games.

The six men’s teams are England, South Africa, Northern Ireland, Australia, Canada, Malaysia – and the six women’s teams are England, South Africa, Scotland, Australia, Canada, Kenya.

The wheelchair basketball competition will run in a two-group format followed by the knockouts and finals.

Para Table Tennis :

In August 2019, Para Table Tennis was announced as one of sports to be added to the Birmingham 2022 programme. The competition will be held at the NEC Hall 3 along with table tennis. A total of 32 players with 16 of each gender can qualify to participate at the Games.

The criteria for qualification include - players on the ITTF Table Tennis Rankings as of May 1, 2022 with only one per CGF region, a player on the aforementioned ranking not already qualified and recipients of CGF/ITTF bipartite invitations.