Nitu Ganghas reaches final in minimumweight category at Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian pugilist Nitu Ganghas beat Canada’s Priyanka Dhillon in the semifinal on Saturday to advance to the final of the women’s minimumweight category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The win ensured at least a silver medal for India at the Birmingham Games.

Nitu led the bout after two rounds with all five judges giving her full 10 points in both rounds. She, however, stamped her authority in the third and final round.

The referee separated the two boxers and Nitu, in the blue corner, was awarded the bout on ‘referee stops contest’ verdict.

The Indian will face the winner of the second semifinal bout between Botswana’s Modukanele and England’s Resztan. The final bout will take place on Sunday at 3:00 pm IST.

Nitu became the first Indian boxer to make her way into the final. Later in the day, Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine, Rohit Tokas and Sagar wil compete in the semifinal contests of their respective categories.

At the beginning of Day 9, India was placed fifth in the medals tally with a total of 26 medals. India has managed 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze.

A strong performance by the Indian boxers could propel India higher in the medal table.