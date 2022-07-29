India’s Shiva Thapa started his 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with a win against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in the men’s light welterweight round of 32 bout on Friday.

The Indian, fighting in the red corner, won his first round bout by a unanimous decision with a score of 5:0.

Thapa managed to navigate the fight comfortably and led after all three rounds.

The scores after the three rounds awarded by the five judges were: 30-26, 30-25, 30-26, 30-26, 30-23, in favour of the Indian.

Thapa will now face Scotland’s Reese Lynch in the round of 16 on July 31. Scotland’s Lynch won his first round fight by ‘referee stops contest’ verdict.