News

Commonwealth Games 2022: Shiva Thapa beats Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in round of 32 bout

Shiva Thapa won his round of 32 bout by a unanimous decision against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch.

Team Sportstar
29 July, 2022 17:06 IST
29 July, 2022 17:06 IST
Shiva Thapa beat Suleman Baloch in the round of 32 bout in the men’s light welterweight category.

Shiva Thapa beat Suleman Baloch in the round of 32 bout in the men’s light welterweight category. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Shiva Thapa won his round of 32 bout by a unanimous decision against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch.

Also Read
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE, Day 1 updates: Shiva Thapa beats Pakistan’s Baloch for first win; India leads Barbados in men’s team table tennis

India’s Shiva Thapa started his 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign with a win against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in the men’s light welterweight round of 32 bout on Friday.

The Indian, fighting in the red corner, won his first round bout by a unanimous decision with a score of 5:0.

Thapa managed to navigate the fight comfortably and led after all three rounds.

The scores after the three rounds awarded by the five judges were: 30-26, 30-25, 30-26, 30-26, 30-23, in favour of the Indian.

Thapa will now face Scotland’s Reese Lynch in the round of 16 on July 31. Scotland’s Lynch won his first round fight by ‘referee stops contest’ verdict.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us