Commonwealth Games, Squash: Ramit Tandon pulls out of men’s singles due to back strain

Commonwealth Games 2022: India will be a man short in the men’s and mixed doubles events if Ramit decides to sit out for the tournament.

30 July, 2022 16:54 IST
Ramit Tandon was seeded 9/16 in the men’s singles event.

Ramit Tandon was seeded 9/16 in the men’s singles event. | Photo Credit: Instagram/Ramit Tandon

India’s no.2 squash player Ramit Tandon gave a walkover to his Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s singles first-round opponent Christopher Binnie of Jamaica on Saturday. Ramit could have won, given his 9/16 seeding. 

Ramit had to pull out due to a back strain for precautionary reasons, Squash Rackets Federation of India secretary general Cyrus Poncha said. With the doubles events starting next week, India will hope Ramit recovers in time.

The current world number 36 is to play in the men’s doubles with Harinder Pal Sandhu and in the mixed doubles alongside Joshna Chinappa. If Ramit is not match-fit in time it would mean India play with just one team in the these two events.

