Commonwealth Games 2022: Happy to have achieved what I wanted, says gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga

New Commonwealth Games champion weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga said even though he could not achieve the total he targeted he was delighted to land a gold medal.

The 19-year-old, who claimed the men’s 67kg title with a total lift of 300kg, tried for 305kg – which he did in December to win the Commonwealth championship – but failed to lift 165kg in his final clean and jerk attempt due to an injury.

“After the Youth Olympics, I had not won a gold medal on a big stage. I could not get the performance I had targeted, but am happy to have achieved what I wanted,” Jeremy said on Sunday.

On his injury, Jeremy said, “After I began warm-up, my thigh muscle cramped. I did a very light warm-up and told the coaches to take me to the stage so that I could perform.”

Jeremy said it was “a minor muscle pull.”

Jeremy dedicated his win to his late grandparents. “They always motivated me. My grandfather used to pray for me the most. He advised me to say a prayer before the lifts and I follow it even today.”

About the gesture of silver medallist Samoan lifter Vaipava Ioane, Jeremy said, “He congratulated me and gave his traditional garland, which they revere a lot, to me. It felt good.”