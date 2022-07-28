India international S. Meghana, who was down with COVID -19, left for Birmingham on Thursday and is expected to join the Indian women’s cricket team ahead of its Commonwealth Games opener against Australia on Friday.

However, there is a possibility that the team management might not consider her for selection for the tournament opener.

While the Indian team had left for Commonwealth Games last week, Meghana and Pooja Vastrakar had to stay back in India after both tested positive for COVID-19.

After completing her isolation, Meghana took a flight to Birmingham on Thursday and even posted a picture of the boarding pass on her social media handles.

Last week, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had stated that one COVID-19 case was reported within the Indian camp in Bengaluru, without revealing the identity of the player.

With the strength of the squad capped at 15 members, India has not been able to fly out the reserves to the United Kingdom, but Poonam Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur and Richa Ghosh are currently in Bengaluru and will fly out if needed.