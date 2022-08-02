News

Women’s Discus Throw Final LIVE updates, Commonwealth Games: Seema Punia third, Navjeet Kaur seventh after second round

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog for the discus throw the Commonwealth Games 2022 taking place at Birmingham, United Kingdom. India has won 12 medals in the Games so far, which includes five Gold Medals.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 03 August, 2022 01:21 IST
Last Updated: 03 August, 2022 01:21 IST
Seema Punia and Navjeet had both finished on the podium in the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Seema Punia and Navjeet had both finished on the podium in the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog for the discus throw the Commonwealth Games 2022 taking place at Birmingham, United Kingdom. India has won 12 medals in the Games so far, which includes five Gold Medals.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog for the women’s discus throw final featuring India’s Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur in action at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

Discus Throw FInal updates

Round 3

  • ⦿ Taryn Gollshewsky (Australia) -
  • ⦿ Shadine Duquemin (Jersey) - 51.68m
  • ⦿ Yolandi Stander (South Africa) - 52.51m
  • ⦿ Androniki Lada (Cyprus) - 53.04m

Top 3 after Round 2: Jade Lally (57.33m); Chioma Onyekwere (56.42); Seema Punia (55.92)

Round 2

  • ⦿ Obiageri Amaechi (Nigeria) - 52.75m
  • ⦿ Tiara Derosa (Bermuda) - 42.86m
  • ⦿ Navjeet Kaur (India) - 53.14m
  • ⦿ Chioma Onyekwere (Nigeria) - 56.42 - jumps to 2nd spot
  • ⦿ Kirsty Law (Scotland) - 52.83m
  • ⦿ Seema Punia (India) - 55.92m - third
  • ⦿ Jade Lally (England) - X
  • ⦿ Taryn Gollshewsky (Australia) - 53.60
  • ⦿ Shadine Duquemin (Jersey) - 52.87m
  • ⦿ Yolandi Stander (South Africa) - 53.99m
  • ⦿ Androniki Lada (Cyprus) - 52.39m

Round 1

  • ⦿ ‘Nigeria’s Obiageri Amaechi gets a red flag as she fails to balance herself during a decent throw.
  • ⦿ Bermuda’s Tiara Derosa gets a red flag.
  • ⦿ India’s Navjeet Kaur marks a 50.95m effort.
  • ⦿ Nigeria’s Chioma Onyekwere gets 55.82m.
  • ⦿ Scotland’s Kirsty Law records 53.38m on her first attempt.
  • ⦿ India’s Seema Punia steps up for her attempt. A wobbly release sees her total an effort of 52.28m.
  • ⦿ England’s Jade Lally is next. She begins with a fine attempt of 57.33m.
  • ⦿ Australia’s Taryn Gollshewsky starts with a 53.23m throw.
  • ⦿ Jersey’s Shadine Duquemin deliberately gets flagged after a poor throw.
  • ⦿ South Africa’s Yolandi Stander gets off the blocks with an effort of 55.49m.
  • ⦿ Cyprus’ Androniki Lada gets the final underway with a throw of 48.28m.
12:51AM IST

Here we go! The athletes are lining up for the final. Matter of moments before the action begins.

Seema Punia had thrown a distance of 60.41m in the 2018 final. However, times have changed and so the Indian veteran will have to face a tough field and stay in contention for the medal tonight. Jade Lally of England who had finished seventh back then will be her toughest rival, having notched up a SB of 61.78 - one of only two in the final to have thrown over 60m this season.

12:00AM IST

Under an hour to go for the final, here’s how the final lineup looks like. What do you reckon, folks?

Women’s Discus Throw final lineup

Women’s Discus Throw final lineup | Photo Credit: Birmingham CWG 2022

India will aim for its first track and field medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham with 2018 silver medallist Seema Punia and bronze medallist Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in action.

When and where to watch Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur in the Commonwealth Games 2022 discus throw final?
The women’s discus throw final will be telecast on the Sony Network from 12:52am (August 3) IST. It will also be streamed online on Sony Liv.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Anahat Singh,14, India’s youngest participant at Commonwealth Games 2022

Grégory Gaultier trains Indian squash team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us