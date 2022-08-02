Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog for the women’s discus throw final featuring India’s Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur in action at CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

Discus Throw FInal updates

Round 3

⦿ Taryn Gollshewsky (Australia) -

Taryn Gollshewsky (Australia) - ⦿ Shadine Duquemin (Jersey) - 51.68m

Shadine Duquemin (Jersey) - 51.68m ⦿ Yolandi Stander (South Africa) - 52.51m

Yolandi Stander (South Africa) - 52.51m ⦿ Androniki Lada (Cyprus) - 53.04m

Top 3 after Round 2: Jade Lally (57.33m); Chioma Onyekwere (56.42); Seema Punia (55.92)

Round 2

⦿ Obiageri Amaechi (Nigeria) - 52.75m

Obiageri Amaechi (Nigeria) - 52.75m ⦿ Tiara Derosa (Bermuda) - 42.86m

Tiara Derosa (Bermuda) - 42.86m ⦿ Navjeet Kaur (India) - 53.14m

⦿ Chioma Onyekwere (Nigeria) - 56.42 - jumps to 2nd spot

Chioma Onyekwere (Nigeria) - 56.42 ⦿ Kirsty Law (Scotland) - 52.83m

Kirsty Law (Scotland) - 52.83m ⦿ Seema Punia (India) - 55.92m - third

⦿ Jade Lally (England) - X

Jade Lally (England) - X ⦿ Taryn Gollshewsky (Australia) - 53.60

Taryn Gollshewsky (Australia) - 53.60 ⦿ Shadine Duquemin (Jersey) - 52.87m

Shadine Duquemin (Jersey) - 52.87m ⦿ Yolandi Stander (South Africa) - 53.99m

Yolandi Stander (South Africa) - 53.99m ⦿ Androniki Lada (Cyprus) - 52.39m

Round 1

⦿ ‘Nigeria’s Obiageri Amaechi gets a red flag as she fails to balance herself during a decent throw.

‘Nigeria’s Obiageri Amaechi gets a red flag as she fails to balance herself during a decent throw. ⦿ Bermuda’s Tiara Derosa gets a red flag.

Bermuda’s Tiara Derosa gets a red flag. ⦿ India’s Navjeet Kaur marks a 50.95m effort.

India’s Navjeet Kaur marks a 50.95m effort. ⦿ Nigeria’s Chioma Onyekwere gets 55.82m.

Nigeria’s Chioma Onyekwere gets 55.82m. ⦿ Scotland’s Kirsty Law records 53.38m on her first attempt.

Scotland’s Kirsty Law records 53.38m on her first attempt. ⦿ India’s Seema Punia steps up for her attempt. A wobbly release sees her total an effort of 52.28m.

India’s Seema Punia steps up for her attempt. A wobbly release sees her total an effort of 52.28m. ⦿ England’s Jade Lally is next. She begins with a fine attempt of 57.33m.

England’s Jade Lally is next. She begins with a fine attempt of 57.33m. ⦿ Australia’s Taryn Gollshewsky starts with a 53.23m throw.

Australia’s Taryn Gollshewsky starts with a 53.23m throw. ⦿ Jersey’s Shadine Duquemin deliberately gets flagged after a poor throw.

Jersey’s Shadine Duquemin deliberately gets flagged after a poor throw. ⦿ South Africa’s Yolandi Stander gets off the blocks with an effort of 55.49m.

South Africa’s Yolandi Stander gets off the blocks with an effort of 55.49m. ⦿ Cyprus’ Androniki Lada gets the final underway with a throw of 48.28m.

12:51AM IST

Here we go! The athletes are lining up for the final. Matter of moments before the action begins.

Seema Punia had thrown a distance of 60.41m in the 2018 final. However, times have changed and so the Indian veteran will have to face a tough field and stay in contention for the medal tonight. Jade Lally of England who had finished seventh back then will be her toughest rival, having notched up a SB of 61.78 - one of only two in the final to have thrown over 60m this season.

12:00AM IST

Under an hour to go for the final, here’s how the final lineup looks like. What do you reckon, folks?

Women’s Discus Throw final lineup | Photo Credit: Birmingham CWG 2022

India will aim for its first track and field medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham with 2018 silver medallist Seema Punia and bronze medallist Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in action.