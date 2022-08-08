How midnight online lessons helped Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker script history at Commonwealth Games

For the last few weeks, sitting in his national camp base in Bengaluru, M. Harikrishnan used to wake up at odd hours and watch his athletes train in Chula Vista and Oregon during the recent World Championships in the USA and then in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Surprisingly, despite three Indian triple jumpers qualifying for the Worlds and the Commonwealth Games, no coach was sent to Oregon or Birmingham.

“We could not get the visa for the coach,” explained Adille Sumariwalla, the Athletics Federation of India president, from Birmingham.

But Harikrishnan was always willing to help, any time of the day or night.

“I used to sit up after midnight and watch my athletes train in the US, they used to send me videos during training, and I used to correct their mistakes. They were in the US for a few days after the Worlds. After they reached Birmingham, I could train them online at a more comfortable time,” Harikrishnan, a former international, told Sportstar from Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

Those midnight lessons were very fruitful for Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker, Harikrishnan’s two trainees, who made history by winning gold and silver in the Commonwealth Games. It was India’s first gold in triple jump at the Games and the first-ever one-two by men in an athletics event at the CWG.

A few days ago, Paul had told this writer that his teammates Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel would be his biggest challengers. That was indeed the case. And they had bigger jumps too, while Paul was the lone man among the three who had not crossed the 17m barrier, sitting on the edge with a personal best of 16.99m.

But Eldhose, a petty officer with the Navy, who hails from Ramamangalam in Ernakulam, came to Birmingham with a huge advantage. He was the only Indian to qualify for the final at the Worlds, finishing ninth, and used those lessons smartly.

“Just with the world’s best in Oregon gave me a lot of confidence. When I came here, I knew I had the capability to do over 17m, the conditions were great, I got the perfect connection during the three phases, and I got a decent jump,” said Paul.

Incidentally there’s a connection between Anju Bobby George, the country’s first Worlds medallist (long jump bronze, 2003 Paris), and Paul.

Paul’s first main coach was T.P. Ouseph, at Kothamangalam’s Mar Athanasius College in Ernakulam, who had trained Anju during her early years.

“When he came to me, he was just a 13m jumper, and I brought him close to 16m after three years training, and that’s how he got selected to the Navy,” said Ouseph. “Though he is not very tall, he has very good explosive power.”

And on a day Neeraj Chopra made history with his Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, the triple jumpers wrote a new chapter too.