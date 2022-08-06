Australia beat India in controversial penalty shootout to enter women’s hockey final at Commonwealth Games 2022

Australia beat India 3-0 in a controversial penalty shootout on Friday to enter the final of the women’s hockey of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Australia opened the scoring in 16th minute after Rebecca Greiner found the net from an Australian counter attack.

The game continued in Australia’s advantage until Vandana Katariya restored parity in the 49th minute.

Also Read Why was Australia’s first missed penalty shot retaken in hockey semifinal vs India at CWG 2022

Despite a couple of penalty corners for Australia in the last minute, the teams remained locked in a stalemate. The game then moved to a penalty shootout.

The shootout started with some drama after Australia’s first attempt, which it failed to convert, was retaken after the referee missed starting the timer.

Australia then took home the contest by winning the penalty shootout 3-0 and advanced to the final.

India will now face New Zealand in the bronze medal contest, while Australia and England will face off in the gold medal match.