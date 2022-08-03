9:28PM IST

Here’s a look at the qualification scenarios for the semifinal with both India and Barbados in contention.

9:15PM IST

The Indian team has arrived at Edgbaston. A virtual knockout awaits.

Preview

After a harrowing defeat to Australia in the first match, India bounced back in style with a thumping win over Pakistan eight-wicket win over Pakistan.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has battled COVID-related selection issues during its first couple of games in T20 cricket’s first appearance in the Commonwealth Games.

On Wednesday, a virtual knockout clash against Barbados which is featuring in its first-ever international competition will settle India’s fate in the tournament. With both sides stranded on two points after two games apiece, the winner will take a semifinal spot behind Australia from Group A.

While India starts favourite, the Barbados challenge cannot be taken lightly. India will be hopeful that all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar will be available for the crucial match after recovering from COVID-19 recently.

India vs Barbados Squads

IND-W vs BAR-W Predicted XI India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh Barbados XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Shakera Selman, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell. India vs Barbados Dream11 Fantasy Team Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight Batters: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Bowlers: Hayley Matthews (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Renuka Singh, Aaliyah Alleyne