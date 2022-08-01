India vs England, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey: Head-to-head, where to watch live streaming, timings in IST

India will take on England in its second group B men’s hockey match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 1, Monday at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

When will the match take place?

The two teams are set to square off against each other at 8:30 pm IST.

India Men vs England Men head-to-head record

India and England have faced each other four times in the Commonwealth Games and won two games each. However, in their last meeting at the quadrennial event, England had beaten India 2-1 in the bronze medal match in Gold Coast four years ago.

PREVIEW:

Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue its impressive start at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when it faces host nation England in its second Group B match on Monday.

Manpreet Singh-led side beat Ghana 11-0 in their opening match on Sunday.

Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick on his 150th international appearance. Defender Jugraj Singh contributed with a brace while Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh all scored one goal each.

A cause of concern for India would be the fact that it conceded seven penalty corners to Ghana.

England too faced Ghana in its opening match and won 6-0 featuring a hat-trick from forward Nicholas Bandurak.

Indian squad Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek Chief coach: Graham Reid

Where to watch India vs England, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey match?

The India vs England, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV from 8:30PM IST.