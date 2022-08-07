India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Commonwealth Games, Hockey bronze medal match: Salima Tete score as India leads 1-0 at half-time

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the women’s hockey bronze medal match between India and New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

9’- Salima gets green card due to rough tackle. Can NZ make use of this two minute suspension.

8’- Jaques tries to score as New Zealand gets a quick counter, but the ball goes wide.

7’- India presses in the midfield as they enter the circle, Salima takes the ball, but the push behind.

4’- Lalremsiami tries to get a goal, but it hits the NZ player. PENALTY CORNER FOR INDIA. A lay-off by Gurjit Kaur and the ball misses the goalpost due to height.

3’- Megan Hull tries to defend the ball from the Indian forwards as she manages to get through in the left flank corner.

1’- Olivia Merry starts the proceedings. Tressa Jopp tries to score a goal, but misses.

THIRD QUARTER

15’- It’s half-time as the whistle plays, INDIA LEADS 1-0 THANKS TO SALIMA TETE!

14’- NZ asks for back stick on the way to goal as Salima Tete scores a goal. NZ loses their referral. INDIA LEADS 1-0! Salima angles the ball as she comes closer to the goal post before scoring the goal.

13’- Udita intercepts New Zealand’s passes.

11’- Dickins tries to enter the circle and passes to Tynan, who tries to deflect the ball. But fails to reach the ball by a few seconds.

10’- Udita takes the ball and passes to Neha, but New Zealand passes through and picks it up.

8’- Janneke Schopman tells the team to hold the ball. Long corner for New Zealand as they try to enter the circle.

6’- New Zealand get away with Indian attack as they manage to defence India’s circle penetration.

4’- Navneet tries to play into the circle, Jopp takes it but India tries to get it back with some brilliant tackling.

3’- Jopp is everywhere as she and Davies try to intercept the passes.

2’- India intercepts NZ passes. Indian attack the NZ D. They push behind and charge through the New Zealand’s right flank.

SECOND QUARTER

15’- Tessa Hopp gets in the after being substituted for a while. However, both the teams do not score any goal, though NZ had more ball possession, India has an upper hand in the attack circle penetration.

13’-salima had a chance, but doesn’t angle it right as the ball is flicked past the goal post yet again. NZ back to 10 as Katie gets a green card. CAN INDIA MAKE USE OF THIS?

11’- Left flank in play for India, Sangita tries to score but goes just wide off the goalpost.

10’- PENALTY CORNER NZ AS JOPP GETS IT INTO A FOOT OF AN INDIAN PLAYER. BUT RALPH FAILS TO SCORE.

9’- NZ goes deep into their D as they pass to avoid Indian interception with Lalremsiami trying to cut across.

8’- Lukin gets her hand in deep defence as New Zealand gets ball possession.

6’- Lalremsiami with the ball, Sushila opts to go back as Lynch presses.

5’- Five minutes to the game, both the teams are bent upon passing the ball and are not attacking.

4’- New Zealand in ball possession as Tessa Jopp gets the ball and is being passed to often.

2’- India takes the ball towards the New Zealand D, but NZ defence takes it off with some solid tackling.

FIRST QUARTER

AND THE MATCH STARTS

STARTING XI FOR INDIA

INDIA TO HEAD THE BALL FIRST AS THEY WIN THWE TOSS

1:25 PM- ANTHEMS OF THE TWO COUNTRIES ARE BEING PLAYED!

1:24 PM- THE TWO TEAMS ASSEMBLE IN THE FIELD!

ROAD TO BRONZE MEDAL MATCH:

GROUP STAGE INDIA (Second Group A) NEW ZEALAND (Second in Group B) MATCH 1 BEAT GHANA 5-0 BEAT KENYA 16-0 MATCH 2 BEAT WALES 3-1 BEAT SCOTLAND 1-0 MATCH 3 LOST TO ENGLAND 1-3 LOST TO AUSTRALIA 0-1 MATCH 4 BEAT CANADA 3-2 BEAT SOUTH AFRICA 4-1 SEMIFINAL LOST TO AUSTRALIA 1-1 (3-0)

STAT ATTACK- India and New Zealand have competed against each other five times at CWG. India having won two and New Zealand three with the last outing going the Kiwis way at Glasgow in 2014.

Previous meetings at CWG

RESULT YEAR CITY BRONZE MEDAL MATCH NEW ZEALAND WON 3-0 1998 KUALA LUMPUR GROUP STAGE NEW ZEALAND WON 3-1 2002 MANCHESTER SEMIFINAL INDIA WON 2-1 2002 MANCHESTER SEMIFINAL INDIA WON 1-0 2006 MELBOURNE GROUP STAGE NEW ZEALAND WON 3-0 2014 GLASGOW

Indians will take on New Zealand in the women’s hockey bronze medal match at the Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre on Sunday.

When will the match take place?

The two teams are set to square off against each other at 1:30 pm IST.

India Women vs New Zealand Women head-to-head record

Out of the 34 times the two teams faced each other, India won 10 games, in comparison to New Zealand’s 23 with just one match ended in a draw.

When did the two teams last face each other?

During the Women’s hockey World Cup in July this year, New Zealand won 4-3.

PREVIEW-

The India women’s hockey team would look to put the horrendous ‘clock’ controversy behind its back while eyeing a podium finish when it takes on New Zealand in the bronze medal match in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

A timekeeping faux pas by a technical official during the penalty shootout robbed India’s opportunity as Australia beat the Savita Punia-led side 3-0 from one-one-situation. Both the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Rosie Malone fluffed Australia’s first attempt in the penalty shoot-out as India skipper Savita pulled off an excellent block.

But Malone got a second chance after the officials timekeeping error and this time the striker scored to change the momentum of the game.

Going into Sunday’s crucial game, mental adjustment will be key for the Indians as they aim a bronze, a year after losing to Great Britain 3-4 to finish a historic fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

ALSO READ: Why was Australia’s first missed penalty shot retaken in hockey semifinal vs India at CWG 2022

“Whatever happened yesterday was unfortunate and shocking but we have to come back again. This is another opportunity for us to get a CWG medal,” vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka told PTI.

Vandana Katariya scored a peach of a goal on Saturday to help India bounce back and level 1-1 against the Australians to take the match into shoot-out.

“Everyone was very sad. It’s obvious. But now, the next match is very important for us. We all have to move on and make a strong comeback. We have time in our hands. It’s a do-or-die for us and we will give our best,” said India captain Savita. Savita was at her best, especially at the closing stages of the match denying Australia from a flurry of penalty corners.

The key for the Indian attack would once again be their star forward Vandana.

Chief coach Janneke Schopman had her hopes high on the duo of Savita and Vandana as the Dutch double Olympic medallist insisted on playing a team game.

“Savi is a very good goalkeeper. Today, she showed that she has the capability of stopping balls that can be certain goals. I know she can do it. I know our team has a lot of confidence in her as well. I must say that the defenders also played a very good game. We defended very well as a team.

“Van (Vandana’s nickname) is very often the end station. In this case, Sushila had a good slapshot and Van was just in the right spot. We have been working hard on this,” she said.

“It can be Van or it can be other players. Van is very important in the sense that she is a very brave player and she makes sure that if she can score goals, she will,” the 45-year-old expert tactician added.

Winners of the Manchester 2002 edition, Indian women won a CWG medal last way back in 2006, a silver before finishing fourth in Gold Coast.

India were at their wasteful best in their last meeting against New Zealand at the World Cup in July this year to lose 3-4.

-PTI

Indian squad Savita Punia (captain and Goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (Goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Sonika Coach- Janneke Schopman New Zealand squad Kaitlin Cotter, Anna Crowley, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davies, Stephanie Dickins, Katie Doar, Aniwaka Haumaha, Megan Hull, Alia Jaques, Tessa Jopp, Tyler Lench, Alex Lukin, Olivia Merry(captain) , Grace O’Hanlon (Goalkeeper), Hope Ralph, Brooke Roberts (Goalkeeper), Olivia Shannon, Rose Tynan Coach- Shea Mcaleese

Where to watch India vs New Zealand, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s bronze medal hockey match?

The India vs New Zealand, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s bronze medal hockey match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.