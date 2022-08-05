News

Deepak Punia wins gold in 86kg wrestling at Commonwealth Games 2022

Deepak Punia gave India its third gold in wrestling at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Team Sportstar
05 August, 2022 23:35 IST
Deepak Punia competes against New Zealand’s Matthew Oxenham in the quarterfinal of the men’s freestyle 86kg category wrestling event on Friday.

Deepak Punia competes against New Zealand’s Matthew Oxenham in the quarterfinal of the men’s freestyle 86kg category wrestling event on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Deepak Punia beat Muhammad Inam of Pakistan 3-0 in the men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday.

Bajrang Punia wins gold in 65kg wrestling at Commonwealth Games

He endured a fifth-place finish (after losing a bronze medal match) at the Tokyo Olympics and showed signs of weakness in his bronze medal finish at the 2022 Asian Championships. But Deepak still proved far too strong for the Commonwealth Games field.

This is India’s fourth wrestling medal at this CWG and third gold. Earlier, Bajrang Punia defended his Commonwealth Games title, beating Canada’s Lachlan McNeil to win gold in the men’s 65kg, while Sakshi Malik beat Canada’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez by fall to win gold in Women’s Freestyle 62 kg.

Anshu Malik won silver after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria 3-7 in the Women’s Freestyle 57kg.

