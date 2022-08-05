Deepak Punia beat Muhammad Inam of Pakistan 3-0 in the men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday.

He endured a fifth-place finish (after losing a bronze medal match) at the Tokyo Olympics and showed signs of weakness in his bronze medal finish at the 2022 Asian Championships. But Deepak still proved far too strong for the Commonwealth Games field.

This is India’s fourth wrestling medal at this CWG and third gold. Earlier, Bajrang Punia defended his Commonwealth Games title, beating Canada’s Lachlan McNeil to win gold in the men’s 65kg, while Sakshi Malik beat Canada’s Ana Godinez Gonzalez by fall to win gold in Women’s Freestyle 62 kg.

Anshu Malik won silver after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria 3-7 in the Women’s Freestyle 57kg.