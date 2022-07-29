News

India vs Pakistan live score, CWG 2022: Sindhu-led India faces Pakistan in mixed team opener

Commonwealth Games 2022: Get all the updates, highlights and more from the India vs Pakistan Group A match in the badminton mixed team event.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 29 July, 2022 17:54 IST
FILE PHOTO: P. V. Sindhu-led Indian badminton contingent begins its mixed team campaign against Pakistan.

FILE PHOTO: P. V. Sindhu-led Indian badminton contingent begins its mixed team campaign against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Group A match in the badminton mixed team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on Court No. 2 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

MATCH PREVIEW

Indian badminton contingent begins its title defense in the mixed team event at 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday when it faces Pakistan in its Group A opener.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE, Day 1 updates: India vs Ghana women’s hockey soon; Sindhu leads IND vs PAK

The tie, which will be played on Court No. 2 at the National Exhibition Centre, comprises matches in all five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Four years ago, India had beaten Pakistan 5-0 in the group stage match in Gold Coast.

Line-ups:

India Pakistan
PV Sindhu Murad Ali
Treesa Jolly Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti
Aakarshi Kashyap Mahoor Shahzad
Gayatri Gopichand Ghazala Siddique
Ashwini Ponnappa
Lakshya Sen
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty
Kidambi Srikanth
B. Sumeeth Reddy

When and where to watch?

The India vs Pakistan mixed team Group A opener at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv from 6:30PM IST.

