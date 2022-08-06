Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the men’s hockey semifinal between India and South Africa. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

10:10 PM: India’s starting eleven for the semifinal

The #MenInBlue starting XI as they prepare to face South Africa in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games semifinal.



10 PM: Some more stats to compare how two teams have performed in the group stage

Circle Penetrations: IND - 126, SA - 76

Penalty Corners won: IND - 36 (13 converted into goals), SA - 19 (Five converted into goals)

Goals scored: IND - 27, SA - 11

Top scorers: IND - Harmanpreet Singh (9), SA - Matthew Guise-Brown - 4

9:50 PM: India vs South Africa head-to-head record

India has won all three of its Commonwealth Games matches against South Africa. Earlier this year, India had beaten South Africa by the same scoreline of 10-2 in its two FIH Pro League matches in Potchefstroom.

Previous meetings at CWG:

RESULT YEAR CITY GROUP STAGE INDIA WON 2-1 1998 KUALA LUMPUR GROUP STAGE INDIA WON 2-0 2006 MELBOURNE GROUP STAGE INDIA WON 5-2 2014 GLASGOW

9:40 PM: Road to semis

GROUP STAGE INDIA (Topped Group B) SOUTH AFRICA (Second in Group A) MATCH 1 BEAT GHANA 11-0 2-2 DRAW AGAINST PAKISTAN MATCH 2 4-4 DRAW AGAINST ENGLAND BEAT SCOTLAND 5-4 MATCH 3 BEAT CANADA 8-0 LOST 3-0 TO AUSTRALIA MATCH 4 BEAT WALES 4-1 BEAT NEW ZEALAND 4-3

9:30 PM: Business end of the 2022 Commonwealth Games men’s hockey begins today with the first semifinal between India and South Africa. Both teams have had contrasting journeys to this stage. While India hardly looked in trouble during the group stage except for a brief spell against England, the Proteas managed to somehow find that one extra goal required against the likes of Scotland and New Zealand in high-scoring encounters. However, today, none of that matters as it is a knockout match. Live action begins at 10:30 PM IST. Till then, stay tuned as I take you through the pre-match build-up.

PREVIEW

Two-time silver medallist Indian men’s hockey team takes on South Africa in the semifinal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre.

Manpreet Singh-led side, with 10 points in four matches, not only booked its place for the last-four stage but edged host nation England to top Group B with a superior goal difference. The men in blue amassed 27 goals across four fixtures with vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring nine of them. Harmanpreet is second-highest scorer in the tournament, only two goals behind England’s Nicholas Bandurak.

As far as defense is concerned, only five goals have been scored against India. Four of those were conceded against England in a 4-4 draw in which the Indian team was down to 10 men for a significant amount of time due to multiple suspensions received by defender Varun Kumar and forward Gurjant Singh getting a yellow card followed by a 10-minute suspension.

Indian men’s hockey squad Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek Chief Coach - Graham Reid South African men’s hockey squad Goalkeepers: Gowan Jone, Siyavuya Nolutshungu Defenders: Connor Beauchamp, Leneal Jackson, Matthew Guise-Brown, Jethro Eustice, Daniel Bell Midfielders: Tim Drummond (captain), Nduduzo Lembethe, Taine Paton, Ryan Julius, Nicholas Spooner, Samkelo Mvimbi Forwards: Mustapha Cassiem, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok, Dayaan Cassiem, Nqobile Ntuli Chief Coach - Garreth Ewing

While this is India’s fifth appearance in the semifinal since hockey was first introduced at the Commonwealth Games in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, South Africa has made it this far at the quadrennial event for only the second time ever and first since 2002.

South Africa finished second in Group A behind Australia with seven points in four games. The Proteas played a 2-2 draw against Pakistan. In its second group match, it beat Scotland 5-4 with midfielder Taine Paton scoring a last-minute winner. A 3-0 loss to Australia, which has won all six men’s hockey gold medals at CWG, made South Africa’s final group match against New Zealand a virtual quarterfinal.

South Africa beat the Kiwis 4-3 with defender Connor Beauchamp scoring the winner in the 53rd minute to book a semifinal berth. For the Proteas, defender Matthew Guise-Brown has been the top scorer with four goals.

Five out of South Africa’s 11 goals have come off Penalty Corners. For India, the stat is 13 out of 27. While South Africa’s PC conversion rate is roughly 26 per cent, India has done considerably better with 36 per cent. Therefore, the semifinal could boil down to South Africa relying mostly on winning penalty corners in order to have any chance of causing an upset and reaching its first ever CWG final.

For India, it would be about avoiding any complacency while also staying disciplined and not inviting any unnecessary suspensions.

