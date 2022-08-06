India vs South Africa Semifinal, Hockey, Commonwealth Games 2022: Head-to-head, where to watch live streaming, timings in IST

Two-time silver medallist Indian men’s hockey team takes on South Africa in the semifinal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre on Saturday.

When will the match take place?

The two teams are set to square off against each other at 10:30 pm IST.

India vs South Africa head-to-head record

India has won all three of its Commonwealth Games matches against South Africa. Earlier this year, India had beaten South Africa by the same scoreline of 10-2 in its two FIH Pro League matches in Potchefstroom.

Previous meetings at CWG:

RESULT YEAR CITY GROUP STAGE INDIA WON 2-1 1998 KUALA LUMPUR GROUP STAGE INDIA WON 2-0 2006 MELBOURNE GROUP STAGE INDIA WON 5-2 2014 GLASGOW

PREVIEW

Manpreet Singh-led side, with 10 points in four matches, not only booked its place for the last-four stage but edged host nation England to top Group B with a superior goal difference. The men in blue amassed 27 goals across four fixtures with vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring nine of them. Harmanpreet is second-highest scorer in the tournament, only two goals behind England’s Nicholas Bandurak.

Road to semifinals:

GROUP STAGE INDIA (Topped Group B) SOUTH AFRICA (Second in Group A) MATCH 1 BEAT GHANA 11-0 2-2 DRAW AGAINST PAKISTAN MATCH 2 4-4 DRAW AGAINST ENGLAND BEAT SCOTLAND 5-4 MATCH 3 BEAT CANADA 8-0 LOST 3-0 TO AUSTRALIA MATCH 4 BEAT WALES 4-1 BEAT NEW ZEALAND 4-3

As far as defense is concerned, only five goals have been scored against India. Four of those were conceded against England in a 4-4 draw in which the Indian team was down to 10 men for a significant amount of time due to multiple suspensions received by defender Varun Kumar and forward Gurjant Singh getting a yellow card followed by a 10-minute suspension.

While this is India’s fifth appearance in the semifinal since hockey was first introduced at the Commonwealth Games in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, South Africa has made it this far at the quadrennial event for only the second time ever and first since 2002.

Indian men’s hockey squad Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek Chief Coach - Graham Reid South African men’s hockey squad Goalkeepers: Gowan Jone, Siyavuya Nolutshungu Defenders: Connor Beauchamp, Leneal Jackson, Matthew Guise-Brown, Jethro Eustice, Daniel Bell Midfielders: Tim Drummond (captain), Nduduzo Lembethe, Taine Paton, Ryan Julius, Nicholas Spooner, Samkelo Mvimbi Forwards: Mustapha Cassiem, Keenan Horne, Tevin Kok, Dayaan Cassiem, Nqobile Ntuli Chief Coach - Garreth Ewing

South Africa finished second in Group A behind Australia with seven points in four games. The Proteas played a 2-2 draw against Pakistan. In its second group match, it beat Scotland 5-4 with midfielder Taine Paton scoring a last-minute winner. A 3-0 loss to Australia, which has won all six men’s hockey gold medals at CWG, made South Africa’s final group match against New Zealand a virtual quarterfinal.

South Africa beat the Kiwis 4-3 with defender Connow Beauchamp scoring the winner in the 53rd minute to book a semifinal berth. For the Proteas, defender Matthew Guise-Brown has been the top scorer with four goals.

Five out of South Africa’s 11 goals have come off Penalty Corners. For India, the stat is 13 out of 27. While South Africa’s PC conversion rate is roughly 26 per cent, India has done considerably better with 36 per cent. Therefore, the semifinal could boil down to South Africa relying mostly on winning penalty corners in order to have any chance of causing an upset and reaching its first ever CWG final.

For India, it would be about avoiding any complacency while also staying disciplined and not inviting any unnecessary suspensions.

Where to watch India vs South Africa semifinal, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey match?

The India vs South Africa semifinal, Commonwealth Games 2022 men’s hockey match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.