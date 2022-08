Lovlina Borgohain loses in quarterfinal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

CWG 2022: Lovlina Borgohain exited from the Commonwealth Games after a loss in the quarterfinal of the light middleweight category.

FILE PHOTO: Lovlina Borgohain | Photo Credit: PTI

CWG 2022: Lovlina Borgohain exited from the Commonwealth Games after a loss in the quarterfinal of the light middleweight category.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain lost to Wales’ Rosie Eccles in the quarterfinal of the women’s boxing light middleweight category on Wednesday. Eccles beat Lovlina by a split decision. Read more stories on News.