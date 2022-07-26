Neeraj Chopra to miss CWG 2022 due to groin injury

Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to an injury he picked up at last week’s Athletics World championships. At the recently concluded 2022 World Athletics Championships, he had claimed silver with a throw of 88.13m. Chopra competed in the finals with strapping on his thigh owing to a groin injury. It is learned that Chopra has been advised a month’s rest. Chopra previously missed out on the entirety of the 2019 season due to an elbow injury which eventually needed surgery. Chopra is the second Indian to win a medal at the Worlds, after Anju Bobby George’s bronze in 2003.

“Team India javelin thrower Mr. Neeraj Chopra called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concerns,” IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said. “Following his participation in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Mr. Chopra had an MRI scan done on Monday, and, based on it, he has been advised a month’s rest by his medical team.”

It is learned that Chopra underwent an MRI following the final of the World Championships where he was diagnosed with a grade 1 strain. The injury is expected to need a rehabilitation process of between 15-20 days. With the javelin throw event at the Commonwealth Games featuring both a qualification and final round, Chopra was unwilling to risk aggravating the injury owing to a busy season that includes the Asian Games and World Championships next year. Chopra informed the IOA since he was expected to be the flagbearer of the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games.

The injury diagnosis does not necessarily mean the end of the season for Chopra. One of his goals at the start of the year was to compete in the Diamond League finals in Zurich on September 6th. Assuming his rehabilitation proceeds smoothly, Chopra will be expecting to compete there.

Chopra has been in terrific form of late. An 89.30m throw in the Paavo Nurmi games set a national record. He followed it up with a win in the Kourtane Games four days later, with an 86.69m throw.

The 24-year-old then featured in the Diamond League in Stockholm, where, with a throw of 89.94m, he broke the national record again.