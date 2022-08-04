News

Neeraj Chopra to friend Tejaswin Shankar: ‘Congratulations Bhai, hope we can celebrate together soon’

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra congratulated his friend and high jumper Tejasin Shankar, who bagged bronze in the Birmingham Games on Wednesday.

04 August, 2022
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Tejaswin Shankar are close friends.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra congratulated his friend and high jumper Tejasin Shankar, who bagged bronze in the Birmingham Games on Wednesday. Shankar had first time clearances at 2.10m, 2.15m, 2.19m and 2.22m. However, he had two failed attempts at 2.25m.

It was India’s first athletics medal at the 2022 CWG. Hamish Kerr of New Zealand won gold, while Brandon Starc of Australia won silver.

“And I couldn’t be happier to see my friend and brother @TejaswinShankar win India a first Track & Field medal in the High Jump. Congratulations Bhai, we have come a long way from 4 years back and I hope hope we can celebrate together soon,” Chopra tweeted.

Chopra was ruled out of the Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury. Chopra won silver at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Sunday, but had spoken about a groin strain after the event.

