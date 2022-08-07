Nitu Ghanghas beat Demie-Jade Resztan of England in the final of the women’s 48kg division to win her maiden gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by a unanimous 5-0 scoreline. This is India’s first boxing gold at CWG 2022.

Ghanghas was leading 4-1 after the first round. She dominated the second round too, winning a 4-1 verdict in her favour.

She eventually sealed the bout in a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Earlier, Nitu began her CWG campaign with a thumping win over Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde in the quarterfinal. The 21-year-old then repeated the feat in the semifinal against Priyanka Dhillon of Canada, with the referee stopping the contest in the third round.

Dynamic and instrumental inside the ring, the Haryana pugilist won the gold in Golden Glove Boxing tournament in Serbia. She also finished at the pole position in the World Youth Boxing Championship in 2017. The Strandja Memorial gold medallist had started boxing in 2012.