Priyanka wins silver in women’s 10,000m race walk at Commonwealth Games

Priyanka Goswami from Uttar Pradesh won a historic silver medal in Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final on Saturday. Goswami’s 43:38.83 is her personal best.

Goswami’s medal is India’s third in the athletics event of CWG 2022 after Tejaswin Shankar (bronze in high jump) and M Sreeshankar (silver in long jump).

Goswami led from the start and continued to lead till the 4000m mark, after which she dropped two places and remained there until the 8000m mark. The 26-year-old then moved into second in the last 2000m, going on to claim the silver medal by a comfortable margin.

Australia's Jemima Montag won gold in 42:34. Kenya's Emily Wamusyi Ngii took bronze in 43:50.

Bhawna Jat, the other Indian in the field, finished 8th with a PB of 47.14.13. Goswami, who had represented India in the Tokyo Olympics (finishing 17th), has won the Indian Racewalking Championship multiple times, in 2017 and 2021.

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk — bronze — in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi.