Satwik, Chirag win gold in men’s doubles at Commonwealth Games 2022

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of England 21-15, 21-13 to win the gold in the men’s doubles final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

The pair sealed India’s first-ever gold in the men’s doubles event at the Commonwealth Games.

India has now won three gold medals in badminton at the 2022 Games. Earlier on Monday, P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen clinched the gold in the women’s singles and men’s singles events, respectively.

The mixed team won the silver while Kidambi Srikanth and the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand took the bronze in the men’s singles and women’s doubles, respectively.