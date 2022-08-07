Table Tennis Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2022: Sharath Kamal eyes multiple gold medals, Sreeja leads 1-0 in bronze medal match

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the table tennis events on Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match - Sreeja Akula leads Yangzi Liu (Australia) 11-3

SECOND GAME

6-6: A deep forehand from Liu cramps Sreeja for room and she hits a weak forehand into the net. ⦿ 3-3: A smashing forehand down-the-line from the Indian after Liu lifts the ball a little too much.

FIRST GAME

⦿ 11-3: Liu’s backhand lands into the net. Sreeja takes the opening game comfortably.

4 PM: Both paddlers have entered the arena.

3:50 PM: Women’s singles bronze medal clash between Sreeja Akula and Australia’s Yangzi Liu is about to start.

India’s Table Tennis Schedule for August 7 3:35 PM- women’s singles bronze medal match- Sreeja Akula vs Yangzi Liu (Australia) 6:15 PM- men’s doubles gold medal match- G Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal vs Paul Drinkhall/Liam Pitchford (England) 9:50 PM Men’s singles semifinal- Sharath Kamal vs Paul Drinkhall (England) 10:40 PM men’s singles semifinal- G. Sathiyan vs Liam Pitchford (England) 12:15 AM (Aug 8)- Mixed doubles gold medal match- Sharath Kamal/ Sreeja Akula vs Javen Choong/Karen Lyne (Malaysia)

PREVIEW:

Veteran Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal will eye multiple gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Sharath, who has already clinched a gold in the men’s team event, will feature in the men’s doubles final with G Sathiyan and mixed doubles final with Sreeja Akula.

Sharath will also be competing against England’s Paul Drinkhall in the semifinal in singles. Sathiyan will face Liam Pitchford in the other semifinal.

The day starts with Sreeja Akula’s bronze medal match against Australia’s Yangzi Liu.