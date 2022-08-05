News

Cricket semifinals, Commonwealth Games: India vs England, Australia faces New Zealand; schedule, timings, streaming info

Commonwealth Games 2022: India, England, Australia and New Zealand are the four semifinalists of the inaugural edition of women’s T20 cricket in CWG.

Team Sportstar
05 August, 2022 08:03 IST
T20 cricket, Commonwealth Games 2022: India, England, Australia and New Zealand will compete in the semifinals on Saturday.

T20 cricket, Commonwealth Games 2022: India, England, Australia and New Zealand will compete in the semifinals on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES/REUTERS

The Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s T20 cricket semifinals will be held at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday.

In the inaugural edition of the T20 format at the CWG, host England faces India in the first semifinal while defending ODI and T20 World Cup champion Australia meets New Zealand in the last four.

Saturday’s winners will then move into the gold medal match on Sunday (9:30 pm IST) while the losers face off in the bronze medal match at 2:30 pm IST.

Women’s cricket CWG 2022 Semifinal schedule
India vs England, August 6, 3:30 pm IST
Australia vs New Zealand, August 6, 10:30 pm IST

Road to Semifinal - India

  • ⦿ India vs Australia - Lost by three wickets
  • ⦿ India vs Pakistan - Won by eight wickets
  • ⦿ India vs Barbados - Won by 100 runs

Top Performers

Most Runs - Shafali Verma (107); Most Wickets - Renuka Thakur (9)

Road to Semifinal - England

  • ⦿ England vs Sri Lanka - Won by five wickets
  • ⦿ England vs South Africa - Won by 26 runs
  • ⦿ England vs New Zealand - Won by seven wickets

Top Performers

Most Runs - Alice Capsey (117); Most Wickets - Sophie Ecclestone (5)

Road to Semifinal - Australia

  • ⦿ India vs Australia - Won by three wickets
  • ⦿ Australia vs Barbados - Won by nine wickets
  • ⦿ Australia vs Pakistan - Won by 44 runs

Top Performers

Most Runs - Tahlia McGrath (92); Most Wickets - Tahlia McGrath (6)

Road to Semifinal - New Zealand

  • ⦿ New Zealand vs South Africa - Won by 13 runs
  • ⦿ New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Won by 45 runs
  • ⦿ New Zealand vs England - Lost by seven wickets

Top Performers

Most Runs - Suzie Bates (131); Most Wickets - Hayley Jensen (4)

Where to watch the India vs England, Australia vs New Zealand Commonwealth Games cricket semifinals?
The women’s cricket semifinals: India vs England and Australia vs New Zealand will be telecast on the Sony Network and streamed online on Sony LIV.

