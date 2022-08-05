The Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s T20 cricket semifinals will be held at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday.

In the inaugural edition of the T20 format at the CWG, host England faces India in the first semifinal while defending ODI and T20 World Cup champion Australia meets New Zealand in the last four.

Saturday’s winners will then move into the gold medal match on Sunday (9:30 pm IST) while the losers face off in the bronze medal match at 2:30 pm IST.

Women’s cricket CWG 2022 Semifinal schedule India vs England, August 6, 3:30 pm IST Australia vs New Zealand, August 6, 10:30 pm IST

Road to Semifinal - India

⦿ India vs Australia - Lost by three wickets

Top Performers

Most Runs - Shafali Verma (107); Most Wickets - Renuka Thakur (9)

Road to Semifinal - England

⦿ England vs Sri Lanka - Won by five wickets

Top Performers

Most Runs - Alice Capsey (117); Most Wickets - Sophie Ecclestone (5)

Road to Semifinal - Australia

⦿ India vs Australia - Won by three wickets

Top Performers

Most Runs - Tahlia McGrath (92); Most Wickets - Tahlia McGrath (6)

Road to Semifinal - New Zealand

⦿ New Zealand vs South Africa - Won by 13 runs

Top Performers

Most Runs - Suzie Bates (131); Most Wickets - Hayley Jensen (4)