LIVE NEXT: Men’s 125kg semifinal: Mohit Grewal (IND) vs Amarveer Dhesi (CAN)

LIVE: Men’s 86kg semifinal: Deepak Punia (IND) vs Alexander Moore (CAN)

⦿ Deepak and Alexander are in a stranglehold for the lead. Punia takes the first point.

Men’s 65kg semifinal: Bajrang Punia (IND) 10-0 George Ramm (ENG)

⦿ Outstanding stuff from Bajrang who demolishes Ramm in a minute by technical superiority, becomes the third Indian in the final.

Women’s 62kg semifinal: Sakshi Malik (IND) 10-0 Berthe Ngolle (CMR)

⦿ Sakshi Malik waltzes to a 10-0 win over Berthe by technical superiority. She becomes the second Indian to reach the final and it’s raining medals coming India’s way!

Women’s 57kg Semifinal: Anshu Malik (IND) 10-0 Nethmi Poruthotage (SL)

⦿ Anshu storms to a 10-0 technical superiority win over Nethmi. She reaches the final and assures India another medal!

⦿ A brilliant takedown and two twists give Anshu a 4-0 lead.

Men’s 86kg Quarterfinal: Deepak Punia (IND) vs Sheku Kassegbama (SLE)

⦿ Deepak Punia attempts to beat Sheku by pulling him down for a victory by fall but narrowly misses out. He takes a 6-0 lead and there it goes! A 10-0 win by technical superiority. He becomes the fifth India to reach the semifinals.

Women’s 68kg Quarterfinal: Divya Kakran (IND) 0-10 Blessing Oborududu (NGR)

⦿ Blessing moves to the semifinal with a technical superiority win over Divya Kakran.

⦿ Blessing moves to the semifinal with a technical superiority win over Divya Kakran.

⦿ Seems like it's all over for Kakran as Oborududu moves to a 9-0 lead.

⦿ Oborodudu lifts herself to a 5-0 lead at the end of the first round. Can Kakran make a comeback from here?

Men’s 65kg Quarterfinal: Bajrang Punia (IND) 6-0 Jean Bandou (MRI)

⦿ It is 4/4* for India, Bajrang enters the semifinal in style.

⦿ It is 4/4* for India, Bajrang enters the semifinal in style.

Men’s 125kg Quarterfinal: Mohit Grewal (IND) 10-1 Alexios Kaouslidis (CYP)

⦿ Mohit beats Alexios 10-1 on points, through to the semifinals!

⦿ Mohit starts round two with another solid start and moves to a 10-1 lead with some firm holds.

⦿ Mohit starts round two with another solid start and moves to a 10-1 lead with some firm holds.

⦿ Mohit Grewal claws back by pinning Alexious to take the lead. Back-to-back pins from the big Indian and Mohit takes a 4-1 lead.

Women’s 62kg Quarterfinal: Sakshi Malik (IND) 10-0 Kelsey Barnes (ENG)

⦿ And the contest begins. An excellent grapple rightaway from Sakshi and she storms to a 6-0 lead. Sakshi pins Kelsey down once again and racks up a 10-0 win by technical superiority - enters the semifinal in some style!

Women’s 57kg Quartefinal: Anshu Malik (IND) 10-0 Irene Symeonidis (AUS)

⦿ Anshu Malik gets a brilliant start with an excellent pin on Symeonidis to get 8 points straightaway! And there we go, Anshu clinches the bout in under a minute by 10-0 - technical superiority!

Indian results so far

⦿ Bajrang Punia (IND) beat Matthew Oxenham (NZ) 10-0 in Round of 16

⦿ Bajrang Punia (IND) beat Matthew Oxenham (NZ) 10-0 in Round of 16

6:30PM IST

We have had a brief hold-up in action after the Round of 16 at Coventry Arena. Here’s what happened:

PREVIEW

As the Indian wrestlers are all set to take the mat in Birmingham to resume their supremacy in the Commonwealth Games, one is compelled to ask: “How many gold medals this time?”

Superpower India had won 12 medals, including five golds, covering all categories in Gold Coast four years ago. This time, a star-studded Indian side will look to improve its overall performance while retaining its top spot.

Worlds and Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia (65kg), Worlds medallist Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik (62kg) and Asian champion Divya Kakran (68kg) will be keen to continue their success stories.

Going for a third

Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi are going for their third successive medal. Vinesh, who has recovered from an elbow surgery, will seek to match Sushil Kumar’s feat of winning three golds on the trot and redeem some pride after her forgettable showing at the Olympics.

Bajrang, who won a medal in Tokyo in spite of carrying a knee injury and was injured again post Olympics, trained in the USA in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games. He is expected to showcase his aggressive game again while trying to retain his title.

A gold will complete Sakshi’s collection of Games medals and will help her make an impact after the 2016 Olympics.

Divya, too, will be interested in changing the colour of her bronze.

While Worlds silver medallist Anshu Malik (57kg) will eye her first Games medal, talented girls Pooja Gehlot (50kg) and Pooja Sihag (76kg) will hope to make their mark.

Hot favourite

Among the men, Worlds and Olympics medallist Ravi Dahiya (57kg) will be the hot favourite in his category. His friend and Worlds silver medallist Deepak Punia (86kg), who recovered from a rib injury to train in the USA, will also be a gold medal aspirant.

Naveen (74kg), Deepak (97kg) and Mohit Grewal (125kg) will be no pushovers.