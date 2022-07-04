Quiz Commonwealth Games 2022 Quiz — Set 1 Warm up for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with our special quiz. Team Sportstar 04 July, 2022 18:01 IST The opening ceremony of the 19th Commonwealth Games held in India. - AP Team Sportstar 04 July, 2022 18:01 IST 1.How many nations were participating at the 2010 Commonwealth Games? 70 71 countries participated in 2010 CWG 71 71 countries participated in 2010 CWG 72 71 countries participated in 2010 CWG 2.Which country was suspended from taking part in 2010 CWG? Singapore Fiji was banned from 2010 CWG. New Zealand Fiji was banned from 2010 CWG. Fiji Fiji was banned from 2010 CWG. 3.In which country was the first CWG held? United Kingdom The Canadian city of Hamilton was the first host of the Commonwealth Games. Canada The Canadian city of Hamilton was the first host of the Commonwealth Games. Australia The Canadian city of Hamilton was the first host of the Commonwealth Games. 4.How many sports were part of the first CWG? Four Six - athletics, boxing, lawn bowls, rowing, swimming and diving and wrestling. Six Six - athletics, boxing, lawn bowls, rowing, swimming and diving and wrestling. Eight Six - athletics, boxing, lawn bowls, rowing, swimming and diving and wrestling. 5.When did India make its CWG debut? 1930 1934. India participated from the second edition of the CWG. 1934 1934. India participated from the second edition of the CWG. 1938 1934. India participated from the second edition of the CWG. Read more stories on Quiz.