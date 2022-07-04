Quiz

Commonwealth Games 2022 Quiz — Set 1

Warm up for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with our special quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 July, 2022 18:01 IST

The opening ceremony of the 19th Commonwealth Games held in India.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 July, 2022 18:01 IST
1.How many nations were participating at the 2010 Commonwealth Games?
2.Which country was suspended from taking part in 2010 CWG?
3.In which country was the first CWG held?
4.How many sports were part of the first CWG?
5.When did India make its CWG debut?

Read more stories on Quiz.

Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App