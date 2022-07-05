Quiz

Commonwealth Games 2022 Quiz — Set 2

Warm up for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with our special quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 July, 2022 15:58 IST

File Photo of India's legendary 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh.   -  V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 July, 2022 15:58 IST
1.Who won India’s first Commonwealth Games medal?
2.Which famous Indian track and field athlete won India’s first gold medal at CWG?
3.Who won the most CWG medals for India?
4.Who were the first Indian women to win a CWG medal?
5. Who was the first Indian woman to win gold in CWG?

Read more stories on Quiz.

Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App