Quiz Commonwealth Games 2022 Quiz — Set 2 Warm up for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with our special quiz. 1.Who won India's first Commonwealth Games medal? Milkha Singh Rashid Anwar was the first Indian to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games after clinching the bronze medal in the men's 74kg freestyle wrestling event at CWG 1934. PT Usha Rashid Anwar was the first Indian to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games after clinching the bronze medal in the men's 74kg freestyle wrestling event at CWG 1934. Rashid Anwar Rashid Anwar was the first Indian to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games after clinching the bronze medal in the men's 74kg freestyle wrestling event at CWG 1934. 2.Which famous Indian track and field athlete won India's first gold medal at CWG? Milkha Singh Milkha Singh became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching the top spot in the men's 440-yard event at Cardiff 1958. PT Usha Milkha Singh became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching the top spot in the men's 440-yard event at Cardiff 1958. Lila Ram Milkha Singh became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching the top spot in the men's 440-yard event at Cardiff 1958. 3.Who won the most CWG medals for India? Manika Batra Pistol shooter Jaspal Rana has won the most medals for India in the Commonwealth Games, with 15 medals – nine golds, four silvers and two bronze. Jaspal Rana Pistol shooter Jaspal Rana has won the most medals for India in the Commonwealth Games, with 15 medals – nine golds, four silvers and two bronze. Sharath Kamal Pistol shooter Jaspal Rana has won the most medals for India in the Commonwealth Games, with 15 medals – nine golds, four silvers and two bronze. 4.Who were the first Indian women to win a CWG medal? Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar Ami Ghia and Kanwal Singh were the first Indian women to win a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the badminton women's doubles event during the 1978 Edmonton Games. P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal Ami Ghia and Kanwal Singh were the first Indian women to win a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the badminton women's doubles event during the 1978 Edmonton Games. Ami Ghia and Kanwal Singh Ami Ghia and Kanwal Singh were the first Indian women to win a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the badminton women's doubles event during the 1978 Edmonton Games. 5. Who was the first Indian woman to win gold in CWG? PT Usha Roopa Unnikrishnan became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching the 50m rifle prone title at CWG 1998 in Kuala Lumpur. Lila Ram Roopa Unnikrishnan became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching the 50m rifle prone title at CWG 1998 in Kuala Lumpur. Roopa Unnikrishnan Roopa Unnikrishnan became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching the 50m rifle prone title at CWG 1998 in Kuala Lumpur.