One of the standout features of a compelling journey through Birmingham’s history as part of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games was not athletes or dancers, but a humongous bull.

The raging robotic animal, 10 metres high and build in the heart of Birmingham over a five-month duration, epitomised some of the more problematic parts of the city’s history.

Here’s what Birmingham’s most iconic animal represented in the opening ceremony, in robot form:

The bull was introduced to spectators at the Alexander Stadium by female chain makers, pulling the bull along into the centre of the arena. This was a reference to working conditions in the 19th Century, where some women would work long hours in uncomfortably hot outhouses for peanuts to make small chains.

The bull is armoured, with names and phrases adoring the head armour in particular. Meant to serve as a metaphor for the spirit of the city, the animatronic seemed triggered (literal smoke coming out of its nostrils) when community disharmony and painful working conditions were played out by the dance troupe.