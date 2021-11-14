Cricket Videos Afghanistan won't stop women from playing cricket, says ICC Geoff Allardice, the Acting CEO of ICC, has said the Afghanistan cricket board has conveyed it won’t stop women’s cricket activities. Team Sportstar 14 November, 2021 12:08 IST Team Sportstar 14 November, 2021 12:08 IST With video inputs from AFPRead the full story here: ICC acting CEO Allardice: Our goal is to see men and women playing cricket in Afghanistan Jimmy Neesham: Our sights firmly fixed on T20 World Cup final Internet reacts to New Zealand's semifinal win in T20 World Cup Internet reacts to Australia's semifinal win in T20 World Cup Sportstar's T20 World Cup team of the Super 12s Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos T20 World Cup: New Zealand in final, death over bowling costs England Dawid Malan's loss of form analysed Analysis: Ravi Shastri & Co. sign off with India's win over Namibia - T20 World Cup India eliminated from T20 World Cup - what does this mean for Rahul Dravid Eoin Morgan calls for strong action in Yorkshire racism row T20 World Cup: India finds mojo but semifinal hopes in Afghanistan's hands Rahul Dravid - new India head coach's credentials revisited T20 World Cup: After Afghanistan win, India must not underestimate Scotland