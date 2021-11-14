Cricket Videos

Afghanistan won't stop women from playing cricket, says ICC

Geoff Allardice, the Acting CEO of ICC, has said the Afghanistan cricket board has conveyed it won’t stop women’s cricket activities.

14 November, 2021 12:08 IST
14 November, 2021 12:08 IST

With video inputs from AFP

Read the full story here: ICC acting CEO Allardice: Our goal is to see men and women playing cricket in Afghanistan

