Cricket Videos Afghanistan Vs West Indies Lucknow Diary Empty stands, no broadcasting and smog may have made the going hard in the one-off Afghanistan vs West Indies Test, but proceedings ended on a positive note. Shayan Acharya 30 November, 2019 10:14 IST